Who was Nick Daniels III? Dumpstaphunk bassist dies of multiple myeloma aged 68 

Musician Nick Daniels III has passed away at the age of 68. The bassist of the New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk died on Friday, April 26 after dealing with complications from multiple myeloma. The music group has since taken to social media to share a statement following the tragedy.

Nick Daniels III released three studio albums along with the funk, rock, and jazz-inspired Dumpstaphunk band, including 2021’s Where Do We Go From Here.

In a press statement, the band said that they were “still at a loss for words” while processing the passing of the musician. They also said:

“As a founding member of our band Dumpstaphunk and as part of the extended Neville family, his musical contributions to the city of New Orleans and beyond are immeasurable.”

The release continued:

“As our lifelong friend since childhood, we will continue to honor his legacy the best way we know how, by playing our hearts out even as our hearts are breaking. Because Nick was born to make people happy, and he will always be with us in spirit.”

The artist was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, two months ago. As he spent time in the hospital, the band continued to perform.

Nick Daniels III was best known for playing his signature five-string bass

To give Dumpstaphunk its unique rhythm, Nick Daniels III specialized in a five-stress bass compared to the standard four-string model. Aside from being a bassist, he is also known for his rubbery bass tone and vocals.

He created the band alongside founder Ivan Neville. They initially rehearsed in the shed for the former’s Valence Street family home. The duo then played as the backing band for The Neville Brothers in the 1980s. The Water creators have since had multiple members, including Tony Hall, Nikki Glaspie, and Alvin Ford Jr.

Nick Daniels III’s work on The Neville Brothers’ 1996 release Valence Street and his Run To Daylight album has been particularly applauded by fans.

The band has gained a massive following after playing as the supporting act for legendary music groups like The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band and George Clinton, and Parliament-Funkadelic amongst others.

They have also performed at numerous festivals, including Jam Cruise, Dead & Company’s Playing in the Sand, Byron Bay Bluesfest, and the Lockn Festival, among others.

Many took to the internet to pay tribute to the musician, including the band Galactic’s bassist, Robert Mercurio, who said on Facebook:

“Nick Daniels had a true gift as a musician and a singer. He could do things I could never imagine being able to do. But my favorite part of seeing Nick was his genuine kindness to me for as long as I can remember. Seeing his big beaming smile and sitting and talking with him meant the world to me as a young bassist on the New Orleans music scene. I’m heartbroken over this loss.”

Dumpstaphunk shared a GoFundMe fundraising link on their official Instagram page. They revealed that the financial campaign aims to raise money for Nick Daniel III’s funeral and memorial arrangements. They also noted that the proceeds were directly going to Daniel III’s family.

At the time of writing this article, the GoFundMe fundraiser had amassed over $9,900. A public memorial for the bassist is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 30, at the Neutral Ground, 501 Napolean Ave., New Orleans.

Daniels III is survived by his wife, Marion Daniels, his children and grandchildren.