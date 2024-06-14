Who is Niykee Heaton? Singer accuses Diddy and Kanye West of attempted assault when she was 19

On June 8, singer Niykee Heaton took to Instagram Live and shared a harrowing experience in which she alleged that Diddy and Kanye West once tried to abuse her when she was left alone with them in a recording studio. According to sources like Hot New Hip Hop, she also reportedly accused them of abusing her former manager, Lauren Pisciotta.

Niykee alleged that she was invited to Kanye's studio when she was 19 years old. Upon arrival, she noticed Diddy, Kanye's cousin, executive producer, and sound engineer. She went on to say that the rappers appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Trending

At first, they forced her to drink with them. When she refused, they reportedly tried to assault her. However, she managed to get away in the end.

Niykee Heaton is an American singer-songwriter who gained popularity via her YouTube account, where she posted viral acoustic guitar versions of popular modern songs, mostly hip-hop tunes.

Niykee Heaton is a self-taught singer who became popular after her viral YouTube videos

Over a decade ago, Niykee Heaton gained immense popularity through her viral renditions of hip-hop songs. She dedicated her entire childhood and high school years to music, after penning her first song at the age of five.

Heaton trained her voice by singing along to a Diana Ross greatest hits CD and taught herself to play the guitar by locking herself in her room with a family friend's acoustic guitar.

In 2011, Heaton started posting videos on YouTube, covering popular songs of the day and occasionally recording her own songs, which she would accompany on acoustic guitar.

She quickly gained a large following after WorldstarHipHop featured her performance of Chief Keef's Love Sosa on an acoustic guitar in December 2012. In 2014, she made her debut via Steve Rifkind and Russell Simmons' All Def Music in collaboration with Capitol Records.

In addition to her breakthrough single Bad Intentions, Heaton released an extended play of the same name that peaked on Billboard in the same year.

Heaton embarked on her first headline tour, The Bedroom Tour, in late 2015. Following the tour, she released a mixtape titled The Bedroom Tour Playlist in March 2016, which included remastered songs she had previously published online for free listening.

As reported by Last FM, reflecting on her journey once, she said:

"I realized early on that the only way to make my voice heard and say what I wanted to was through music. It was less like a hobby for me and more like a lifesaver."

She further continued:

"On Friday and Saturday nights when all the other kids were going out, I was staying home and writing songs or, when I got a little older, driving hours to some broken-down bar and begging them to let me get up and play. I was doing everything I could to move my music along, but nothing was working out at all."

In 2021, Niykee Heaton released her first studio album, The Lullaby Album, which remains her most recent project to date. She has since dabbled in entrepreneurship in addition to music. In 2018, she introduced Naturyl by Niykee, her athleisure apparel line.

Niykee Heaton reportedly accused Diddy and Kanye of trying to assault her

On June 8, 2024, Niykee Heaton claimed on her Instagram that Diddy and Kanye West allegedly tried to assault her. She stated that this incident occurred when she was 19 years old and had gone to West's studio to work with him.

Diddy and Kanye had been accused of attempting assault (Image via Getty)

According to Heaton, the rappers were supposedly drunk and began grabbing her clothes since they were drunk. The singer also said that she was pressed up against the escape door and even mouthed the words "help" to Ye's executive, but he turned his head away.

Heaton further accused them of trying to physically abuse her. However, she said that she threw herself at them, knocking them off balance, and ran into a darkened studio, after which she eventually managed to escape.

As of now, neither Diddy nor Kanye West have responded to Niykee Heaton's accusations made in the Instagram video.