Who outed Khalid? All about Hugo D Almonte as former comes out as gay in wake of latter's viral tweets

Khalid recently confirmed his sexuality on social media, sharing that he made the decision after being outed.

While the Talk singer did not say anything about who, fan speculation suggested that R&B singer Hugo D Almonte outed the former. Almonte took to X on November 22 to claim that the Young Dumb & Broke singer was lying about their relationship, despite the former never sharing his sexuality with the world.

Almonte, in a series of now-deleted tweets, claimed that a “dumb a*s singer” set him up and lied about him breaking into his house because he broke up with him. While addressing the singer, who has now been identified as Khalid, Almonte said in his tweet:

“Like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb a*s.”

In a follow-up tweet, Hugo D Almonte shared a selfie of him and Khalid and tweeted:

“B**ch a*s lied and said that I broke into his house cause I didn’t want him.”

For those uninitiated, Hugo D Almonte is a 28-year-old Instagram star who created a singing career for himself. He is based out of Queens, New York, and came out as bisexual back in March 2021.

The Location singer has since been met with immense support from fans.

Hugo D Almonte is a Dominican American rapper who created a singing career after being inspired by R&B, bachata, and salsa. He released his debut album, El Can Se Acabo, in March 2023 that included songs like Solo, Todo, Te Veo, and Va Hablar.

Almonte also has his own YouTube channel, where he has amassed over 11,000 subscribers. He has over 311,000 followers on Instagram as well, where he frequently shows off his physique and promotes his projects. After amassing fans of his own, he appeared in the fifth episode of season 1 of Euphoria.

When X user @chrishowter asked him on the social networking site, “Gay as in out or DL,” Almonte responded by saying, “Very much out,” seemingly indicating that he was under the impression that Khalid had already shared his sexuality with the world.

Khalid takes to social media to confirm his sexuality

On November 23, Khalid took to X to confirm that he was “outted.” The 26-year-old added:

“Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall.”

In another tweet, the Adore U singer stated that he was not hiding his sexuality. He reiterated that it was not anybody’s “business.”

In another tweet, he also shared the rainbow flag and added, “there yall go. Next topic please lol." He has also since taken to Instagram to thank his followers for supporting him.

Meanwhile, Almonte has been at the receiving end of immense flack online, with singer and producer MNEK also calling out his behavior by labeling it “loser behavior.”

Almonte had not addressed the backlash he was receiving at the time of writing this article.

Khalid released his third studio album, Sincere, earlier this year in August. It reached the top 10 of Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart in its first week.

