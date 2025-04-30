Who is Rina Sawayama? Japanese singer and Chloë Grace Moretz co-founded GODMODE Beauty "encompasses beauty, gaming, music and fashion"

On Tuesday, April 29, Rina Sawayama shared an Instagram post, announcing herself as the co-founder of a new beauty, cosmetic, and personal care line, GODMODE Beauty. The Cyber Stockholm singer opened up about her approach to beauty being "pushing boundaries and creating unique characters" in the caption of her post, further adding:

"I’m so excited to announce that I am a co-founder of @godmodebeauty; a new generation beauty brand which encompasses beauty, gaming, music and fashion. With GODMODE, I’m so excited to bring bold and experimental energy to a brand that celebrates individuality."

Alongside Rina Sawayama, actress Chloe Grace Moretz is also a co-founder of the beauty line.

Rina Sawayama, who was born in Niigata, Japan, in 1990, moved to London with her family at the age of 5. Her music career began in 2017, when Sawayama self-released her debut EP, titled Rina. So far, the Dynasty singer has released two studio albums, with her second album, Hold the Girl, released in September 2022.

While GODMODE Beauty hasn't launched any products so far, it has scheduled its debut launch in May 2025, with prospective buyers given the option to join the waitlist from its official website.

Rina Sawayama made her film debut in John Wick Chapter 4

Besides music, Rina Sawayama has also ventured into the acting industry, making her film debut in the John Wick franchise. In 2023, Sawayama was featured in John Wick Chapter 4, in which she played Shimazu Akira - Koji's daughter and the concierge of the Osaka Continental. She also recorded a song for the movie, Eye for an Eye.

On March 26, 2023, talking to USA Today about her character in the movie, Rina Sawayama revealed that she had to learn archery, knife-fighting, and hand-to-hand combat for her scenes, which were shot over five weeks. Sawayama added:

"It was a mental challenge to try and trick your body into doing stunts at 2 a.m. and not feel tired. I didn't have a problem learning the choreography, but it was about making it look powerful. Trying to convince the audience that you're fighting this massive person and would even stand a chance – that was hard."

Rina further revealed that director Chad Stahelski called her out of the blue to discuss her potential casting in the movie. Sawayama added that the casting call was in the wake of Stahelski and Reeves watching the music video of her songs XS and Bad Friend.

Sawayama also talked to USA Today about her acting debut influencing her sophomore album, saying that the movie inspired her to make more adventurous music videos. The singer-actress added:

"What doing 'John Wick' taught me was that I could push my physical limits. I still tap into that mental strength when I'm tired and have to get up on stage or am feeling a little under the weather. I'm like, 'No, you did that stunt at 2 a.m. wearing a tight leather suit. If you can do that, you can do this!'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Sawayama mentioned the movies that she loved watching growing up, including Studio Ghibli animated movies, HBO's The Sopranos, and Sex and the City.

