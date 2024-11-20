⁠Who was Saafir? West Coast rapper dies at 54

Popular Oakland rapper Saafir whose real name is Reggie Gibson reportedly passed away at the age of 54. Fellow rapper Xzibit took to Instagram to announce that Gibson died on November 19, 2024, around 8:45 in the morning. The rapper didn't reveal the cause of Saafir's death but noted that he was surrounded by his friends and family during his final moments.

Xzibit uploaded a post on Instagram on Tuesday, featuring a picture of his fellow rapper announcing his death. In the captions, he wrote that while he couldn't believe he was writing the post, he didn't "know what else to do at the moment." He also wrote that he shared a lot of history with Saafir and couldn't "explain what I'm feeling right now."

“At approximately 8:45 am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

He also urged the Hip Hop community to extend their support to the family of the deceased rapper. Xzibit wrote that the rapper's family "really needs to be supported during this time."

“Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you, Bro. REST IN POWER,” he concluded his post.

Reggie Gibson, born in 1970, was a rapper, producer, and actor. Known by his rapper name, Saafir, he released his first album in 1994, called Boxcar Sessions. The album had 19 tracks, including Bent, The Instructor, Can U Feel Me, Battle Drill, Poke Martian, Swig of the Stew, Grab the Train, and others.

Saafir made an appearance in the 1993 film Menace II Society

The rapper rose to fame in the 1990s after a rap battle between him and Casual was broadcast live on The Wake Up Show. He also made an appearance in the 1993 film Menace II Society before releasing his first album, Boxcar Sessions in 1994.

In the following years, he released other albums like Trignometry in 1998, The Hit List in 1999, and Good Game: The Transition in 2006. He dropped his last album, Fast Lane in 2009.

According to a report by TMZ, the rapper passed away in his hometown, Oakland. While the family was yet to make any announcement about the rapper's death, TMZ claimed that he had issues with his health for a few years. He was also reportedly using a wheelchair as he reportedly had some issues with his spine.

It is also worth noting that the rapper also suffered a major accident in July 1992, when he was flying on TWA Flight. The flight had a hard landing before it crashed. The accident left the rapper with a major back injury.

As the news about the musician's death made its way on social media, many fans and colleagues began pouring in their tributes. The family is yet to release their statement.

