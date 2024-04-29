Who is Stunna Girl married to? Brawl erupts at concert amid inappropriate fan behavior 

American rapper Stunna Girl was s*xually assaulted on stage over the weekend, leading to her husband getting into a physical altercation with the alleged aggressor. While performing for a Spring Fest event at Syracuse, New York’s Landmark Theatre on Friday, a fan slapped the artist from behind, leading to the latter’s partner taking matters into his own hands. He has since taken to his official Instagram account to address the incident.

Based on footage that has gone viral on X, one can see Stunna Girl being assaulted by a fan. Although the 25-year-old rapper seemingly brushed off the incident, it was revealed exclusively by TMZ that she then went to her husband, RichMula500, to share what happened.

In other videos that have been making their rounds online, RichMula500 and Stunna Girl’s security can be seen beating up the alleged fan.

According to his official Instagram account, where he boasts over 116K followers, RichMula500 is the owner of the television network Red Rum TV. He is also associated with the Townboy Entertainment label. His Instagram account mostly promotes his singer and wife, Stunna Girl. He has also shared snippets of his life on the social networking site.

RichMula500 fights with a misbehaving fan during Stunna Girl’s concert

Through the footage going viral, one can see RichMula500 get face-to-face with the concertgoer. The two then appear to get into a heated conversation. At one point, another man appears next to the two and begins to choke the fan from behind, taking him to the ground.

As their duel gets more intense, RichMula500 takes a swing at the concertgoer, leaving him on the ground. He eventually gets back up to continue to get punched by Stunna Girl’s husband.

In the videos that have been making the rounds online, it also appeared as if the rapper, whose real name is Suzanne Sade Brown, also threw some punches at the man before getting back onstage as the situation got out of control.

The fight escalated to chairs being thrown around at the concert venue. Eventually, it was announced that the show was over.

It remains unclear as to whether somebody got injured following the fight.

After the Friday fight, Stunna Girl took to her Instagram account and hinted at the conflict on Sunday. In an Instagram story, she wrote:

“It was all the logs on the floor not you buddy. You’re not that strong. You was reaching out hoping you got saved.”

She also shared an image of The Simpsons character Homer choking fellow fictional character Bart. Alongside the picture, she shared a screengrab of the concertgoer being choked as well. She wrote in the Instagram story:

“I’m screaming Omgggg.”

RichMula500 also took to the social networking site to address the fight. He thanked his crew for having his back during the incident by saying:

“Love my team kuz if it was up to me… Thank dem for holding me. Always the aggressor God ain’t want me to katch another on kam End of the story Sh*t Kan get a lot worse! Light”

Stunna Girl gained stardom after releasing popular singles like Real Rap and On the Record. Apart from being a musician, she has also established herself as an internet influencer by sharing her life on TikTok.

She has made headlines in the past for getting into a public feud with fellow artist Noni Blanco, which subsequently led to her releasing a diss track titled Let It Drip.

She has also appeared on the Baddies West reality show in the past.