Who is The Dream? Real name and all about the Grammy-winning Beyonce producer accused of r*pe and trafficking in new lawsuit

The Dream has been sued by his former protege, Chanaaz Mangroe, for r*pe, s*xual violence, and s*x trafficking. She claims he forced her into an abusive relationship in 2015 with career promises. Mangroe filed the case on June 4 in the Los Angeles U.S. District Court to prevent future abuse.

The Guardian reported that Mangroe further in a statement-

“What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter. Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

Terius "The Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, born in Atlanta, Georgia, is an American singer, songwriter, and producer. He frequently collaborates with Tricky Stewart, his production collaborator, to write songs for R&B and hip-hop musicians. He was given credit on every album released by American vocalist Beyoncé after 2008's I Am... Sasha Fierce.

The Dream is an eight-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer

The Dream is a very popular singer and producer (Image via YouTube / The-Dream)

Grammy winner The Dream is a producer, songwriter, and singer who has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Kanye West, Ciara, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and others.

After his mother passed away at the age of 15, he began writing songs. In 2007, he put out his debut solo album, Love/Hate. 2009 saw the release of his second album, Love vs. Money, which featured the smash song Rockin' That Thang.

His third album, 1977, which featured the breakthrough single Body Work/F*ck My Brains Out, was released in 2011. Over the next few years, he released four more albums.

The Dream has worked with many musicians and record labels, including Casablanca Records, Roc Nation, and Def Jam. He co-wrote songs including Ride for Ciara, Me Against the Music for Britney Spears, Single Ladies and Partition for Beyoncé, Umbrella for Rihanna, and Touch My Body for Mariah Carey.

In addition, he also co-wrote All of the Lights for Kanye West, Baby for Justin Bieber, No Church in the Wild for Jay-Z, and 16 @ War for Karina Pasian.

He also published the triple album Ménage à Trois: S*xtape Vol. 1, 2, 3, and 4 under his own label, Radio Killa Records. Other musicians signed by Radio Killa include Christina Milian and August Alsina.

He had received eight Grammy Awards for his work, and 21 nominations, including the Songwriter of the Year nomination at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. In addition, he has received numerous nominations, including one NAACP Image Award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and three BET Awards.

The Dream has been accused of physical abuse

The Dream was also accused of strangling Mangroe and even taping a s*xual session on camera with the threat of making it public. She had also claimed to be involved in s*x trafficking.

The Dream denied the allegations (Image via YouTube / The-Dream)

The filing, which was made in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, alleged him to be an abusive figure who controlled her life, forced her into non-consensual s*x, and physically abused her.

The Dream, however, declared that the alleged accusations were all false and slanderous.