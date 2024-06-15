Who are Tony Bennett's children? Late singer's daughters sue their brother D'Andrea 'Danny' Bennett over family trust dispute

Late jazz icon Tony Bennett’s children have gotten into a family dispute over their father’s trust. His daughters Johanna and Antonia Bennett have sued their sibling, D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett, for allegedly mishandling the musician’s estate. Allegations against him include failing “to account for transactions and the assets.”

Tony Bennett’s daughters complained in the legal filing that D’Andrea failed and refused to provide information to them to understand the assets held within the family, which they should rightfully know as they are beneficiaries. Legal documents revealed that Johanna and Antonia:

“...have well-founded concerns about Tony’s finances and assets prior to and following his death and concerning transactions involving family trust assets and Benedetto Arts, LLC, prior to Tony’s death and thereafter.”

The two women have demanded that all assets, including properties, the trust, and Benedetto Arts, LLC:

“...are inventoried, accounted for, and distributed pursuant to the express terms of the family trust.”

Tony Bennett’s daughters also named their other brother, Daegal “Dae” Bennett, and Tony’s widow, Susan Crow, in the lawsuit.

Tony Bennett was a parent to four children: Danny, Dae, Johanna, and Antonia.

Everything to know about Tony Bennett’s children as siblings get into legal battle

Tony Bennett’s eldest child, D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett, was born on February 3, 1954. He shares him with his first wife, Patricia Beech. Danny served as his father’s manager from 1979 until Bennett’s retirement in 2021. Before managing his father, Danny was very much involved in the music industry as well. In 1973, he and his band, Quacky Duck and His Barnyard Friends, signed a record deal with Warner Bros.

Danny also made use of his management skills to find RPM Productions, which managed not only Bennett but also industry legends like Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, and Elvis Costello, among others.

Speaking about Danny and his genius, Bennett told The New York Times in 1999:

“I realize how fortunate I am to have someone, in Danny, that is truly looking out for my best interests and not just in it for the money.”

Bennett’s second son, Daegal “Dae” Bennett, was born in 1955 to him and Beech. He has been working as a freelance music producer, engineer, and mixer. While working with legendary artists like Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, and more, he bagged 10 Grammys, including Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineering Recording.

Tony Bennett’s eldest daughter, Johanna Bennett, was born in 1969 to her father and mother, Sandra Grant. She has mostly stayed away from the public eye. However, she has reportedly taken up certain acting gigs in the past.

Antonia Bennett was born to Tony and Grant in April 1974. The legendary artist wrote his 1990 song, Antonia, for his daughter. Like her father, she pursued a music career and, at one point, also opened for many of Tony’s performances in venues like Radio City Music Hall. She also featured in Tony’s A Swingin’ Christmas album.

Among the many allegations, Johanna and Antonia claimed Danny had lied to them about Tony’s $100 million fortune by telling them that Tony had earned less than seven million dollars from his live performances. Several other claims regarding them not being aware of their father’s entire estate were also made in the lawsuit.