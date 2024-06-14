A year after the musician and international icon Tony Bennett passed away, his children are battling over his estate. The late musician's daughters, Antonia and Johanna Bennett, have sued their brother, D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, for allegedly mishandling and failing to disclose some of their father's assets.

In the court filing made on Wednesday, June 12, the Bennett sisters are requesting "equitable relief." They have alleged that some of the proceeds from Bennett's catalog and image rights, which were sold to the brand development firm Iconoclast this year, were not accounted for properly.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony Bennett has an estimated $200 million net worth at the time of his passing.

Bennett passed away in July 2023, he was 96. While there was no specific cause given for his death, the late jazz singer has been living with Alzheimer's disease since 2016, according to a statement made by his family in 2021 via an AARP The Magazine profile.

In the court filing made by Tony Bennett's daughters, they noted that Danny, who was the late singer's manager and runs the family trust, didn't disclose some of their father's assets. It reads:

"It remains unclear what music assets (and other property) were or were not sold as part of the deal."

The same filing alleged that Danny withheld details about the transaction from his sisters, which reads:

"[The sisters] have not been provided with various details of the transaction despite repeated requests."

The sisters have also established their rights and interests as beneficiaries, which their brother has ignored as he "persistently failed and refused" to give them the full context of their father's properties and assets. The court documents further read:

"Although Danny and his counsel have provided piecemeal information and produced some documents to petitioners' counsel, the information provided raises more questions than answers and fails to prove anything close to an accounting of Tony's assets and financial affairs."

Through the same filing, both the sisters further detail Danny Bennett's misconduct in handling their father's affair. They claim that he "obtained personal benefits for himself and his company" from the sales made on behalf of their father, the family trust, and the Benedetto Arts, LLC. The transactions mentioned, according to the filing, included the sale and consignment of Tony Bennett's memorabilia and personal properties.

In the filing, which also named their other brother Daegal Bennett and Tony Bennett's widow, Susan Benedetto, Antonia and Johanna Bennett are seeking unspecified "equitable relief." Moreover, the Bennett sisters are requesting a full accounting and inventory of the family trust.

With the filing, Danny Bennett will need to provide all receipts, expenditures, disbursements, and tax returns for the music icon's estate to be reassessed.

