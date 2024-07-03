Who are the Top 5 Rappers on Billboard’s Greatest Rappers List? Eminem reacts to his ranking in new song ‘Tobey’

On Tuesday, July 2, Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers) released the second single of his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), titled Tobey. The lyrics spared instant buzz among fans as Em destroyed Billboard's 2023 ranking of the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, in which he was placed at number 5.

Released in August 2023, the Billboard list placed rappers like Tupac, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z (from four to one) ahead of Em. After almost one year, fans seem to have gotten a response from The Rap God artist.

“But this to me, is a mystery/ How rappers I’ve already ripped could be higher up on a list than me/ Yet I sit here on your list that went five, wished it was fine, but just know inside/ To me that [expletive] hilarious,” Em raps in Tobey.

It is unclear who he targets in those lines. In the past, Em has worked with three of the top four on the list. Fans speculate that the 51-year-old has referenced all of them in those lines.

The rapper didn't even spare Melle Mel in his new single. In a 2023 interview with The Art of Dialogue, Melle Mel criticized Eminem's ranking and argued that he was that high up on the list because he was white.

Melle conceded that Eminem had sold more albums than all his competitors and had a good rhyming style. However, he argued that Mathers wouldn't have sold that much had he been black like most people on the list.

"Obviously he’s a capable rapper. If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, OK he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white. So now if Eminem was another n—a like all the rest of us, would he be top five on that list when a n—a that could rhyme just as good as him is 35?” questioned Melle Mel.

It turns out that Eminem had an answer for Mel, too, in his new track. The rapper accepted that Melle Mel was a legend but argued that he was too.

“So when I get dissed though and by a pioneer/ Who was one of the reasons why I’m here/ They tell me I should just let that s–t go and slide/ ‘Melle Mel shouldn’t get no reply, that man is a legend’/ B—h, so am I,” rapped Eminem in Tobey.

Eminem announces the release date of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) with a spine-chilling video

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Slim Shady has finally revealed the release date of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). On the morning of July 2, the Rap God rapper posted a video on his X account revealing the release date of his 12th studio album with a bone-chilling video of a demon baby.

"OH SH*T!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE) 7/12!!!" wrote Eminem in the caption, announcing that the album will come out on July 12, 2024.

The video starts with a woman trying to give birth to a baby at the Pompsomp Hills Hospital in a night of thunderstorms.

"When I count to three, I want you to push as hard as you can," explains the doctor as everyone in the room prepares to receive the baby.

Commotion ensues after the baby is born, as we first think that it is stillborn, with everyone in the room running around and trying to revive him. After a few slaps to the back, the baby finally starts crying and is given to his mother. This is where the spine-chilling ending starts. The baby opens its eyes, and they are completely black.

"What in the name of God!" exclaims the doctor.

Suddenly, its snake-like tongue slithers out, and a demonic wail ensues from the baby. The video ends with the demon baby laughing as two horns erupt from its skull.

"Holy Sh--" shouts everyone as the outro begins with the track of Houdini playing in the background.

Houdini was the first single to be released from The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The track topped all charts in the debut week itself. The lead single gave Eminem his highest-ranking single of the decade, debuting at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

