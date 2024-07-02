"The rap world is gonna stop on July 12th"— Fans erupt as Eminem announces release of new album 'The Death of Slim Shady’

On Tuesday, July 2, rap icon Eminem announced the release date of his forthcoming album via X. Sharing a 58-second promo video for the album, he wrote in the caption:

“OH SH*T!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRACE) 7/12!!!”

In the clip, a woman was seen giving birth at Pompsomp Hills Hospital on a bad weather night, with thunder and lightning in the background. Initially, the newborn did not seem to be responsive; however, soon, after the doctor’s efforts, he was heard crying.

Later, when the mother held the baby close, he opened his black eyes, offered a creepy smile, and slithered his tongue out as devil-like horns appeared from his head on both sides. Terrified, the medical team makes a run for their lives, uttering “Holy sh*t” in union.

The horror-themed trailer wrapped up with the title of the album flashing on the screen in many colors and the date July 12, 2024, appearing on it.

In the wake of this viral post, fans of Eminem have been sharing their diverse reactions, expressing excitement and enthusiasm for the album release.

“The rap world is gonna stop on July 12th,” a person wrote.

“I have not felt this much excitement for an album in so long,” an individual wrote.

Claiming how the album is going to "blow up the mainstream media," fans wrote,

“Bro Em about to drop a classic. I can feel it,” a netizen wrote.

“Man’s going to blow up the mainstream media with this one,” another netizen wrote.

Many have been eagerly waiting for Eminem's album since he announced it first during the NFL draft in April.

“We will be there,” one person wrote.

“July 12th can’t come soon enough,” a fan wrote.

At the time of writing, Eminem’s post has over 1.8 million views, 41,000 likes, 1400 comments, and 10,000 reposts.

Eminem first announced the new album in April

During the NFL Draft in April 2024, Eminem first announced his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace), along with the teaser of his crime show based on the Detroit Murder Files.

A few days after the announcement, he took to the Detroit Free Press and published an obituary for his alter ego Slim Shady, making the hip-hop world speculate that his next album would be a farewell to the character he has played in his rap numbers and music videos over the course of his career.

So far, Eminem has released two singles as part of the upcoming album. On May 31, he dropped Houdini, named after the late iconic magician Harry Houdini, and cited it as one of his “last tricks.” It charted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song is a direct tribute to his own 2002 single Without Me and shows two personas of the rapper, one from the past and the other from the present. It had references to Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting in the leg, the Steve Miller Band, and his own longtime associate, manager, and co-founder of Shady Records.

As for his second single, Tobey, it is scheduled to be released later on July 2 and will feature Big Sean and Babytron. It is named after Hollywood actor and film producer Tobey Maguire, and its music video, which is slated to unveil on July 5, is directed by Cole Bennett.

