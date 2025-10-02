Who is Xania Monet? AI artist makes history as most added at US radio days after landing a multi-million dollar record deal 

AI artist Xania Monet has created history after her song, How Was I Supposed To Know, became the most-added one on US radio. Monet's AI-generated music was shared by human lyricist Telisha Jones, who signed a multi-million dollar deal owing to their music's popularity.

Ad

On October 2, Monet created history after her track, How Was I Supposed To Know, was added 12 times at R&B at #1 and 16 times at Urban at #6. Xania Monet is an AI-generated singer who is created and operated by lyricist Telisha Jones using AI music technology. The singer is operated from Mississippi, where Jones works as a design studio owner and a poet.

Jones and Monet's achievement came days after they signed a $3 million deal with Hallwood Media, as reported by Billboard. Jones released the AI-generated music on August 8 as part of an album, Unfolded. Since its release, Monet's viral hit has earned over five million views on YouTube and Spotify, and counting.

Ad

Trending

Jones is officially the lyricist of all of Xania Monet's songs, but she uses the AI platform Suno to transform the words into music and releases them online. Xania Monet's voice is reportedly quite similar to Beyonce and also bears resemblances to Alicia Keys. However, her pronunciation is closer to Beyonce.

Copyright laws could prevent Hallwood from monetizing Xania Monet's music

According to Consequence.net, certain copyright laws could prevent Hallwood from monetizing Xania Monet's music despite their multi-million dollar contract. According to the US Copyright Office, it allows humans using AI as an "assistive tool", but is against granting copyright where "expressive elements are determined by a machine."

Ad

Since Monet's voice is completely AI-generated, it may be a challenging situation for Telisha Jones, despite her having written the lyrics. Earlier this month, AI platform Suno was sued by record labels over claims that it was trained through songs stolen from YouTube.

Moreover, AI-generated music has also seen its ups and downs. In June this year, an AI band, The Velvet Showdown, went viral with over 500K monthly listeners on Spotify. However, they lost almost 40% of their streams a few months later. As of now, Xania Monet's music has garnered over 17 million streams in two months.

Ad

Her chartbuster single, How Was I Supposed To Know, made it among the top 10 of Billboard's R&B Digital Song sales. It also ranked number 22 on the overall Digital Songs sales chart. Her five-song album has generated around $52K in revenue so far. Some of her hit tracks include I Ask For So Little, This Ain’t No Tryout, The Strong Don’t Get a Break and Let God, Let Go.

Ad

Xania Monet's success has opened up discussions about the impact of AI on music. It remains to be seen how Hallwood works with Monet's music, keeping the various copyright laws in mind. It is also worth noting that the singer's voice bears a resemblance to superstars like Beyonce and Alicia Keys, which could also be some ground for legal action.

As of now, the rise of AI in music appears to be inevitable with the increasing popularity of AI-generated music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More