"Y'all treat celebs like objects": Billie Eilish AI art images spark online backlash

Billie Eilish has seen a steady rise to fame over the past few years. With her success in music, and her relationship with The Neigbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, Eilish has been in the news many a time.

Recently, a new trend using Ai generated art has been circulating on TikTok, and people have been using the Grammy award-winning singer's face and superimposing them onto inappropriate adult content. TikTok is even accused of promoting these overly s*xualized images of the 20-year-old.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their distaste towards the current trend. One user, @gutmouth, has exclaimed at how sharing deep fakes and Ai generated images of celebrities in such a manner is disrespectful and promotes objectification. The tweet read:

guts™ dying light brainrot @gutmouth the ai generated recreations of billie eilish are so absolutely revolting and disrespectful i cannot imagine seeing someone do that to a photo of me, y’all treat celebs like objects it’s horrifying the ai generated recreations of billie eilish are so absolutely revolting and disrespectful i cannot imagine seeing someone do that to a photo of me, y’all treat celebs like objects it’s horrifying

Netizens defend Billie Eilish after her Ai generated images flood the internet

Billie Eilish was at the forefront of not wanting to be seen as a s*xual being, and for the longest time, she always dressed in baggy clothes so that her body was never the topic of conversation. In June 2021, she posed for the cover of Vogue magazine and showed off her body for the first time.

Since then, Eilish's body has always been a topic of conversation, and now, with the onset of the new trend, she is back on the radar. Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter are aflood with Ai generated art which involves people putting their images through the many apps available on the internet and creating an animated version of the original.

An example of a Deep Fake superimposition (Image via Getty/DShoss)

Though some people have done it with their own images, others have taken the liberty to use images of celebrities and influencers to create similar art. A few take them a step further by superimposing these faces into inappropriate situations, such as in p*rn.

Billie Eilish's similarly generated images have been circling the internet and causing a frenzy.

Netizens react to Billie Eilish's AI-generated art (Screenshot via Twitter)

Netizens react to Billie Eilish's AI-generated art (Screenshot via Twitter)

Netizens react to Eilish's AI-generated art (Screenshot via Twitter)

Netizens react to Eilish's AI-generated art (Screenshot via Twitter)

deej @deejhub ai quick generate billie eilish wearing nothing but a pair of tube socks while listening to apex twin ai quick generate billie eilish wearing nothing but a pair of tube socks while listening to apex twin

Kami ❄️☃️ @NewtypeGetter not the ai art billie eilish LMAOOOOOOO not the ai art billie eilish LMAOOOOOOO

ɢᴜɪ ㊙️ @deux_kii Seeing people fall for AI generated pictures of Billie Eilish under a pop craze post is a sight to behold, honestly Seeing people fall for AI generated pictures of Billie Eilish under a pop craze post is a sight to behold, honestly

notorious effi @effwow stop 🏼 If I see those Billie Eilish with big yitties in a leather suit AI pics one more time imma sue somebody diggistop If I see those Billie Eilish with big yitties in a leather suit AI pics one more time imma sue somebody diggi😭 stop ✋🏼

Frankie Xanadu (ダイドル）🤡 @FrankieXanadu I hope Billie Eilish sues every media outlet that passed those obviously AI generated photos of her off as real, then pretended it was up for debate for clicks. I hope Billie Eilish sues every media outlet that passed those obviously AI generated photos of her off as real, then pretended it was up for debate for clicks.

The onset of Ai's superimposition has given young female artists a newfound fear of being overly s*xualized. Other actors such as Jenna Ortega, Megan The Stallion, and Megan Fox have been victims of the trend, with their videos garnering millions of views. Major publications such as DailyLoud have published these videos.

TikTok has also been accused of promoting these exaggerated images through its algorithm. The app has since taken down the original videos, but images and screencaps are still circulating. There is an ongoing bid to cancel Ai generated art as it curbs expression and puts real artists in jeopardy.

There has been no comment from Billie Eilish or any other celebrity.

Poll : 0 votes