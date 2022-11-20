“She’s happy, I’m happy”: Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas reacts to singer’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Finneas O'Connell aptly played the big brother role by supporting his sister Billie Eilish in her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, despite their almost eleven-year age gap.

On November 17, in an interview with E! News at a GQ event for its Men of the Year issue, Finneas said:

"Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy."

Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, appeared on the red carpet together for the first time at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022, earlier this month, sporting matching Gucci Pajama fits, making their relationship official.

Finneas supports Billie Eilish in her new romance

Finneas and Billie in May 2022 (image via Getty/Cindy Ord)

Just weeks after the Bad Guy singer made her relationship red carpet official, Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell, 25, commented on his sister's new romantic interest.

An insider also told Hollywood Life that Finneas approves of their relationship as it makes his little sister "happy and giddy." The source continued to claim that Jesse Rutherford and Finnease get along very well and that he has seen a big change in Billie over the years, further claiming that she is ready for the relationship. The source stated:

“Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.”

Billie and Jesse were first seen together in October

A month ago, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were seen dining together at an Indian restaurant named Lal Mirch in Studio City, Los Angeles. The pair did not try to hide their relationship, as they were seen making out following their dinner.

The couple was also seen holding hands during Halloween Horror Nights.

Jesse and Billie caught outside an Indian restaurant in Studio City (image via Backgrid)

The two have been facing a lot of backlash since the start of their relationship due to their almost eleven-year age gap. Billie Eilish will turn 21 in December, whereas Jesse is 31. Netizens took to social media to comment and condemn the union, calling Jesse Rutherford a "creep."

They analyzed their relationship, claiming that The Neighbourhood frontman was "grooming" Eilish since he met her, which would have been when she was just 16. Grooming is an act committed by an adult wherein they befriend and establish an emotional connection with a minor with the objective of s*xual abuse.

Billie Eilish used her dry sense of humor to comment on the "grooming" claims during Halloween earlier this year. She was dressed as a baby, complete with a bonnet and binky, while he was dressed as an old man, either poking fun or playing into the discourse on their age difference. Eilish also made her relationship Instagram official by sharing photos of them from Halloween.

Jesse previously dated Devon Lee Carlson for six years, while Billie Eilish was previously linked to rapper Brandon Quention Adams and Mathew Tyler Vorce, who announced their breakup in May. Finneas has been with his long-time girlfriend Claudia Sulewski for four years.

