What happened to FINNEAS? Billie Eilish’s brother provides update after suffering several fractures

American singer-songwriter and Billie Eilish’s brother FINNEAS recently met with a bike accident. The singer said that he was not wearing a helmet when he met with the accident. He confirmed that he had to undergo surgery and that it was required after the accident demolished his collarbone and caused a radial head fracture.

Sharing X-ray images of his broken bones on Instagram, the artist wrote:

"Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow. The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I'm feeling great!"

Finneas says that he was not wearing a helmet when he met with the accident

The singer further elaborated on the incident and said that he was grateful to be alive. He also asked his fans to stay safe.

"As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you."

Finneas, who has collaborated on several projects with Billie Eilish, thanked his doctors, saying he was ready to undergo physical rehab. He also thanked his family for their support and love and gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend of four years, Claudia Sulewski.

Thanking her for dropping everything to take care of him when the accident happened, he said:

"She has been an Angel through all of this."

In his post, the artist also mentioned that he will return to his forum shows in Los Angeles in December this year.

"I'm told with hard work, I'll be able to play billie's forum shows [in Los Angeles] come December which I am so grateful for. See you all again soon."

More about the artist

Finneas, whose original name is Finneas Baird O'Connell, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor. The eight-time Grammy winner, who won his first Oscar earlier this year, has written and produced music for various artists, including his sister, Billie Eilish.

The Bad Teacher actor has also made history as the youngest act to win the Producer of the Year in the non-classical category at the Grammy Awards. For his work with Eilish, he has won Record of the Year twice in a row. He was also nominated for his solo work at the Grammys for the Best New Artist category.

Earlier this year, Billie and Finneas' combined efforts on the song No Time to Die from the latest James Bond film earned them an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy.

The artist has released several singles as a solo artist, and his debut EP, Blood Harmony, which features the song Let's Fall in Love for the Night, was released in October 2019. The single is his most successful song to date, peaking at number 17 on the US Billboard Alternative Songs chart. He released his debut studio album, Optimist, through Interscope Records in October 2021.

