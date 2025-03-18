"Why the acting cops gotta be white?" - Internet reacts to YG doing a police brutality skit at Rolling Loud

On Saturday, March 15, YG performed at the Hollywood Park grounds in Inglewood, California at the Rolling Loud festival. As part of his set, the Go Loko rapper staged a skit on police brutality, featuring two actors as officers detaining two Black actors.

A reel of the skit, posted by @DailyLoud, has since gone viral, receiving over 165K views and 2K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Why the acting cops gotta be white?"

Some netizens criticized YG for reflecting on racism and promoting the wrong course of action in his community. One of them even accused him of "fear mongering."

"Same sh*t, different day. White cops, black victim. Grow up. Bro is 40 something dividing people more." - commented an X user.

"YG’s performance definitely sent a strong message." - added another one.

"Isn’t YG the same nigga that calls women b***hes and talking about shooting brothers?" - wrote a third netizen.

"Here’s the message I got, if you don’t like the police…next time you need cops, just call your local gang to protect you. Problem solved, see what happens when you need them the most. Such bullsh*t fear mongering." - posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others supported the Slide rapper for raising his voice for truth and justice and spreading awareness about reality.

"It's Black poetry, black art,...yet people want to clown this mans artistic expression because it doesn't apply to them. He doing too much? His truth isn't entertaining enough for you huh? They only like it when we making them dance and wave their hands. SMH" - replied a fifth X user.

"Bro had to do sum with all that set time they gave him ni**a got like 3 songs to play had to throw in a little virtue signaling lmfao" - added a sixth one.

"Oh wow I have to watch that and yes I'll never forget when y'all made me lay in the dirt in front of my house wrong person while black type ish the humiliation I was young and so innocent rebuke......Wonder why I got issues now ." - commented a seventh netizen.

YG also brought out a Trump impersonator during his Rolling Loud set

The police brutality skit performed during YG's performance on Saturday wasn't the most controversial stunt he pulled that evening. The Left, Right rapper also mocked an impersonator of Donald Trump for his conviction in a civil lawsuit last year.

His performance comes at a great time for the rapper, who was recently facing charges over parking his car on a curb. Ultimately, the case was rejected in the absence of sufficient evidence.

Per Joe Tacopina - YG's attorney - the charges were dropped because, at the scene of the accident, the rapper wasn't found anywhere near the vehicle. However, YG did take a blood test and was also hit with a misdemeanor DUI.

Following the incident, YG fans are expected to listen to his new music this year. It would be a follow-up to his last LP, released in 2024, titled Re'd Up 3, which didn't find much success in the end.

The show that night was headlined by the rapper who was recently acquitted of the criminal charges pressed against him, A$AP Rocky. Rocky made his entrance to the stage on a helicopter and sampled an unreleased song with a diss aimed at A$AP Relli - who was the plaintiff in the suit and accused him of firing at him using a semi-automatic firearm. His partner, and the mother of his children - Rihanna - was present in the crowd to cheer Rocky on.

