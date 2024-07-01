PartyNextDoor and Chris Brown have been involved in a beef on X following the release of the latter’s Wait On It track on Thursday, June 27. PartyNextDoor took to the social networking site to seemingly threaten Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller, who also appeared in the song.

On June 30, PartyNextDoor took to X and wrote:

“I’m finna make these n***as cry… Bryson Chris; and Jeremih… enjoy, the nights, of your life.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

PND takes to X following Wait On It song release (Image via X)

In response to the same and numerous other online disses, Chris Brown took to the social networking site to demand a public apology. It appears as if PartyNextDoor apologized to the musician behind the scenes. However, Brown wanted a public statement. Brown said:

“N***as speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract s**t. NAW NI*GA, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me.”

Chris Brown addresses PND on X (Image via X)

It seems as if the feud was over PartyNextDoor’s ex-girlfriend appearing in the music video, as the singer also opined on the same on X. However, it is worth noting that the same has not been confirmed by the parties involved.

PartyNextDoor launches X rampage over Chris Brown’s Wait On It song

PND also took to X to share his numerous other opinions on the latest song release. In a now-deleted tweet, the musician, whose real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, also said:

“I know 5 rnb singers who broke.”

PND allegedly dissed Brown, Tiller, and Jeremih with the aforementioned tweet, as the trio is well-known for their signature R&B tracks.

In another tweet, Brathwaite also allegedly commented on Desma’s appearance in the music video. He said:

“Doing videos, at 34, that b***h broke.”

At the time of writing this article, Desma herself had not publicly addressed the feud. However, she took to her official Instagram account to repost an Instagram post that read, “Type Sht= Male Version of Saying PERIODT.” It seems like the influencer is referring to PND’s tweets.

Meanwhile, Desma’s friend and fellow influencer, Lexy Kaye, also took to her Instagram account to address PND’s tweets. She said in an Instagram story:

“I guess PND fat a*s still checked into the heartbreak hotel”

Desma and Lexy Kaye address PND’s tweets on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

PartyNextDoor takes to X to seemingly apologize for the tweets

On July 1, the Come and See Me crooner took to the social networking site to claim that he had no beef with Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller. PND said in a tweet:

“to be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys… s**t happens.”

PND seemingly apologizes to his fellow singers on X (Image via X)

Chris Brown had not addressed the tweet at the time of writing this article.

Jeremih’s Wait On It, which features the other artists, was directed by BenMarc and produced by Cássio and Retro Future. The music video, which has amassed over a million views on YouTube, shows three men lusting over the same woman, unaware of each other’s intentions.

Meanwhile, PND is in the midst of his PARTYNEXTDOOR: Sorry I’m Outside Tour. The tour that kicked off in Phoenix on June 19 came on the heels of the singer’s long-awaited P4 album. A few cities he is expected to visit include Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, and more.