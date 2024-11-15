"Why do they have to close the roads for her?"- Internet reacts to Taylor Swift receiving Canadian police motorcade as she arrives in Toronto

Taylor Swift, who is in the middle of her ongoing Eras Tour, recently arrived in Toronto, where she has six shows scheduled. Amid the excitement among Swifties, a video went viral across the internet, in which a motorcade reportedly for the singer was captured.

The motorcade, along with a police escort, reportedly transferred the popstar and her team from the Pearson International Airport to Rogers Centre. While Taylor Swift's first show on Thursday received positive reviews, the arrangement sparked questions.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Not just netizens, American media personality Megyn Kelly also showed displeasure with the motorcade service allegedly arranged for the popstar. In a tweet dated November 15, she described it as "ridiculous."

A user (@DebbieS0830) complained about the disruption of traffic caused by this security measure and wrote on X:

"Why do they have to close the roads for her? Are people are to get her or is she just that special?"

Expand Tweet

Another user wrote:

"And she pretends to know 'the issues' of regular Americans..."

"That’s a little excessive," explained another one.

"What about climate change?! Where's Trudeau calling her out? Nothing but hypocrites," added a tweet.

While this action made Taylor Swift prone to much criticism and scrutiny on social media, many didn't seem to have much issue with it.

A user tweeted:

"Grand entry of Taylor."

"Well deserved when you see the joy she brings to so many , not to mention $ to city," mentioned another user.

"She is the queen of america, and i approve this treatment (as an european)," explained a netizen.

Toronto Police stated that they made arrangements for safety reasons since Taylor Swift has a massive fan base

While the enormous arrangement to transfer the popstar from the airport to the venue has raised eyebrows, Toronto Police spokesperson Nadine Ramadan shed light on it. As per reports by the Toronto Sun, Ramadan said:

"Taylor Swift attracts a large following that are very actively engaged, and for public safety reasons, we are facilitating her movements in the city."

The police spokesperson further clarified that while they provided some scout cars and motorcycles, a lot of other arrangements were made by Taylor's security team. Ramadan then said:

"For operational security purposes, I can’t share the exact number."

Myron Demkiw, the Chief of the Toronto Police Service, posted a tweet in which he shared a photo of police horses in Toronto wearing friendship bracelets. In the tweet, Demkiw joked and called the horses "Swifties."

Expand Tweet

As for the first show in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the beginning of the Canadian leg of the Eras Tour through a social media post. In the tweet, Trudeau wrote:

"We’re ready for you, @taylorswift13. Good choice wrapping the Eras Tour in Canada."

Taylor Swift's final show in Toronto is scheduled for November 23, after which she will travel to Vancouver. The popstar had three shows scheduled there for the following dates- December 6, December 7, and December 8. Vancouver will be the last venue, thus concluding the Eras Tour, which began in March 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback