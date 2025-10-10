Why was Drake’s lawsuit against UMG dismissed? Complete reasons explained as rapper intends to appeal

Drake's lawsuit against UMG (Universal Music Group) was dismissed on Thursday, October 9. However, the rapper's representatives have confirmed that they intend to appeal the decision.

Ad

Drizzy had failed a defamation lawsuit against UMG in January this year. He accused the label of intentional defamation due to its distribution and promotion of Not Like Us, a diss track made by Kendrick Lamar against Drake. The track was released on May 4, 2024, during the peak of the beef between the two rappers.

However, on Thursday, US District Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed the case, stating that the lyrics of the song share a “non-actionable opinion”. She stated (h/t Variety):

Ad

Trending

“Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff.”

In Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar labels Drizzy a "certified pedophile." The Judge, however, suggested that a general listener would not take these lyrics as fact due to the tone of the song.

Ad

In the lawsuit, the Canadian rapper had pointed to more lyrics from the song, suggesting that Kendrick Lamar appears to state that he has evidence for his claims. These lyrics are:

“Rabbit hole is still deep, I can go further, I promise.”

Judge Jeannette Vargas, however, wrote in her judgment:

“It is not at all clear that this is a natural reading of this lyric. Even if this line was susceptible to such an interpretation standing alone, however, no reasonable listener could understand it in this way given the overall context.”

Ad

A spokesperson for Drizzy has confirmed their intention to appeal the decision, saying:

“We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the court of appeals reviewing it.”

UMG had filed to dismiss the lawsuit in March this year.

Also Read: "Why did we think you could get us a ring?" - Drake seemingly takes shots at DeMar DeRozan's Raptors tenure amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Ad

UMG's statement after Drake's defamation lawsuit against them is dismissed

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)

UMG's representatives have always denied the defamation allegations against them since the lawsuit was filed in January 2025. After the case was dismissed on Thursday, a spokesperson for the company told Variety:

Ad

“From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

UMG owns both Interscope Records and Republic Records, which represent Kendrick Lamar and Drake, respectively. Hence, they were named in the lawsuit for alleged defamation.

Ad

Meanwhile, the two rappers have been beefing for over two years now, releasing multiple diss tracks against each other last year. Lamar released Not Like Us in May 2024. It won the Record of the Year and Song of the Year awards at the 2025 Grammys. He also performed it during his headlining show at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2025.

Also Read: "Nobody loved Kendrick in 05" - Internet reacts to Drake taking a dig at "unsolicited advice" from popular rappers of 2005

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More