"Nobody loved Kendrick in 05" - Internet reacts to Drake taking a dig at "unsolicited advice" from popular rappers of 2005

Drake recently took to his social media to take a dig at &quot;unsolicited advice&quot; from well-loved older rappers who were popular in 2005. The Canadian rapper, who is currently in Europe, is scheduled to wrap up his &quot;$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU&quot; summer tour with PartyNextDoor in Germany on September 23, 2025.On September 22, 2025, the rapper uploaded a carousel post featuring three videos on his @champagnepapi Instagram account. The first included a video of the rapper at a party surrounded by women in a dimly lit room, singing along to Whitney Houston's 1993 song, I Have Nothing. The second and third videos were clips of the rapper on tour. The post was captioned:&quot;Oh nice…more unsolicited advice from rappers we loved in 2005.&quot;It is unclear what prompted the rapper to post the caption or who he was referring to as of this article. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing Drake's recent Instagram post, one user suggested that the caption was a dig at his rival Kendrick Lamar, with whom he famously feuded in 2024.&quot;Nobody loved Kendrick in 05.&quot;did yeat drop ADL today? @used2be_LINK@Kurrco Nobody loved Kendrick in 05Meanwhile, others accused Drake of &quot;sneak dissing,&quot; wondering if the caption was aimed at Memphis Bleek or Jim Jones.Beezy @ImBeezy_LINK@Kurrco This a shot at Memphis Bleekjd kays @jdkay904LINK@Kurrco Sneak diss king is back at itᕦ(ò_óˇ) @ExporstasyLINK@Kurrco Is he talking about Jim Jones😆Rusifurikf @rusifurikf10956LINK@Kurrco More sneak dissingSome netizens dubbed the rapper &quot;corny&quot; for seemingly throwing up fake gang signs while listening to a Whitney Houston song.JB @ThereallJBLINK@Kurrco Why is he throwing up gang signs &amp; shooting the air to Whitney Houston ? lolIssey Davis @milesmiyakeLINK@Kurrco Only drake is a corny of enough cosplayer to throw up fake gang signs &amp; gun triggers to a whitney f**king houston songRY @Scott158710LINK@Kurrco Dudes such a corn ballhana @juwahnwentworthLINK@Kurrco this n***a such a loser oh my godDrake celebrated the tour's final stretch on Instagram Drake took to Instagram to celebrate the final stretch of his UK and European tour in support of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his Valentine's Day collaboration album with fellow Canadian artist PartyNextDoor. On September 22, 2025, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to reshare a caption of a post uploaded to the tour's official Instagram page, which read:&quot;The Final Stretch…33 shows, 13 cities and 9 countries later, we have reached the final destination on the $$$4EU Tour here in Hamburg. Let’s ride these next 2 final shows.The rapper had captioned his post, &quot;TWO MORE.&quot; The post announced the tour's final two shows, scheduled on September 22 and 23, 2025, in Hamburg, Germany. Drake and PartyNextDoor's &quot;$ome $pecial $hows 4 U&quot; summer tour kicked off in Birmingham, UK, on July 20, 2025. Following three shows in Birmingham, the rapper took the tour to Manchester for a four-night run on July 25 and 26, and August 4 and 5. The Manchester leg of the tour reportedly overlapped with the start of his European leg, resulting in the rapper flying back and forth between Manchester and Amsterdam, where he had shows on July 30 and 31, and August 2. According to Capital Xtra, the Manchester show scheduled for July 28 was cancelled due to &quot;travel logistics&quot; and rescheduled for August 5.“Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow's performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled. The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it's set to be an unforgettable night,” a statement read.Drake performing at the Wireless Festival 2025 in London (Image via Getty)Following his final Manchester show on August 5, the rapper continued with the European leg of the tour, performing in Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and France. The tour returned to Germany for eight final concerts in Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg between September 11 and 23.Apart from the tour, the rapper attended Oktoberfest in Munich last weekend and posted multiple photos from the event on his Instagram on September 21.In other news, Drake is reportedly working on his upcoming album ICEMAN, which is expected to be released sometime this year.