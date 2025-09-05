How to watch Drake Iceman episodes? Complete tracklist and more explored

In recent months, Drake has opted for a serialized rollout rather than a traditional release to reveal his forthcoming album Iceman. The project has been presented in episodic livestreams on his official YouTube channel (@DrakeOfficial), each combining new music with cinematic storytelling.

Ad

Spacing out the releases between scheduled broadcasts, Drake has attracted audiences to watch them live or re-watch later. Episode 3 is the latest one, which debuted at 9 pm Eastern Time on September 4, 2025, continuing a format that has steadily built anticipation since July.

Fans who would like to follow the series can directly watch the episodes on the rapper's YouTube channel.

Complete tracklist from the Iceman episodes so far

Drake at the "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty)

Drizzy has dropped a number of tracks as part of the Iceman series, each debuting during its respective livestream episode. The releases are in the following order:

Ad

Trending

Episode 1 (July 6, 2025): Drake released a song titled What Did I Miss? that describes the consequences of his conflict with Kendrick Lamar and a message for his old friends who allegedly didn't support him amid his beef with Lamar, as reported by People magazine. The song is accompanied by a visual of Drake surrounded by a pile of guns in an ice warehouse, which seemingly portrays the conflict and isolation themes in the track.

Ad

Episode 2 (July 25, 2025): In the second episode, the rapper worked with UK rapper Central Cee on a song called Which One. It incorporates the island feel with UK drill influences. After its premiere on the livestream, the track has since been released on streaming platforms.

Episode 3 (September 4, 2025): The latest episode introduces Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2, a remix featuring Cash Cobain. It is a remake of a song on one of Drake’s previous collaboration albums, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, showcasing a fusion of styles and an evolution in sound.

Ad

Iceman episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Alongside these officially released track, the livestreams have previewed unreleased music. Episode 3 previewed Dog House, featuring Yeat, and a song provisionally titled That’s Just How I Feel.

Ad

Drake provides creative update on Iceman

On August 9, 2025, Drizzy celebrated the eighth anniversary of Stake with a livestream, during which he offered new information about Iceman, his ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2023’s For All the Dogs. The Toronto rapper said that he spent long, late night hours working on the project, telling viewers:

“I’ll stay up all night f*cking recording for Iceman.”

Ad

Drake Nation ⁶𓅓 @AubreyNation_ Kevin Durant and Yeat were a part of Drake‘s ICEMAN episode 3. 🤥👀🧊

Ad

Moreover, in one of his Instagram posts dated August 7, 2025, the rapper mentioned that his new album has “too many bangers.” As reported by HipHopDX in August, he told the crowd at his concert in the Netherlands:

“I’m working on this album for y’all - Iceman. We got a lot to talk about, trust me.”

Even though Iceman has no official release date yet, it has already engaged Drizzy's fans with the episodic livestreams on YouTube. These previews suggest that the album combines high-energy production with deeply personal themes.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More