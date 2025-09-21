“Why he dressed like Pinocchio”: Netizens react as Drake attends Germany’s Oktoberfest following Munich show

Drake attended the Oktoberfest in Munich after completing his third performance in three nights in the city. He was dressed according to the occasion, with a pair of dungarees over a white shirt.Drizzy is currently on his $ome $exy $hows 4 U Tour and performed for three consecutive nights in Munich. He is touring with his collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor, which was released in February this year. The rapper also embraced the German tradition of Oktoberfest during his tour.On Saturday, September 20, he attended an Oktoberfest event in Munich dressed in a denim dungaree over a white shirt and long socks. Oktoberfest is notably the biggest beer festival in the world. The Canadian rapper also posed with large mugs of beer.Fans online have reacted to Drake's look at the fest, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;Why he dressed like Pinocchio&quot;Honeysenpai papi😝😝 @jfreshakarico2LINKWhy he dressed like PinocchioAnother wrote,UGO &amp;amp; The Big Steppers @UGOOOTWEETSLINK@PopCrave wtf you wearing bro it’s tackyAnother commented,SouthArmani @ArmaniSouthLINK@PopCrave On behalf of all germans we fo not look like this for oktober festFans continued to share mixed reactions to Drizzy's outfit for the Oktoberfest event, as one wrote,kayla nicole @kayyyrivLINKWhy yall hating on my mans enjoying Oktoberfest and dressing up?? This is so my bag lol yall are lame and not fun 😭Another commented,Ōtamui Rei ✨💕 @AautyraeLINKLet that man enjoy thingsAnother wrote,CØØKIE MONSTA decomposed @Still_Tae_MaexiLINK@PopCrave I love that he’s gonna keep doing what he does regardless of what anyone thinksAlso Read: What did Consequence say about Drake and Kanye West's failed collab album? Kid Cudi sends rapper a cease and desist over &quot;disturbing&quot; claims Drake jokes about drinking beer at Munich concert during OktoberfestDrizzy Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow (Image Source: Getty)The Canadian rapper performed at Olympiahalle in Munich on Friday, September 19. He brought out a big mug of beer with him and wished everyone in the audience, saying:“Cheers to everyone in Munich, cheers to everyone in Germany, Prost!”He then took a sip and joked about how he could not drink the whole mug, saying:“I’m not drinking this whole thing. If I drink this whole thing, it’s going to be a completely different show. That’s the most I’m drinking. Otherwise, you’re going to be asking for a refund.”With the Munich show completed, Drizzy will now move to Hamburg to continue his tour. He will perform at the Barclays Arena on September 22 and 23. LeBron James opens up on relationship with DrakeNBA legend LeBron James has shared his thoughts on his relationship with Drizzy. The two were friends for over a decade, but it appeared to have taken a turn for the worse last year. During Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud, James was seen attending Lamar's Pop Out concert.In an interview with Complex, released on September 18, James was asked about his relationship with Drake, and he answered:“Always wish him the best. Obviously [we’re in] different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine, but it’s always love for sure.”Meanwhile, in January this year, a freestyle track by Drizzy got leaked by the name, Fighting Irish Freestyle. In it, he took digs at James, rapping (h/t Complex):“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know the s–t is personal to us and wasn’t just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious.”He also appeared to take digs at James in his track, What Did I Miss?, which was released on July 5 this year. He slammed people who switched sides and moved towards Kendrick Lamar during their beef.Also Read: &quot;Why did we think you could get us a ring?&quot; - Drake seemingly takes shots at DeMar DeRozan's Raptors tenure amid Kendrick Lamar beef