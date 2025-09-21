  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Why he dressed like Pinocchio”: Netizens react as Drake attends Germany’s Oktoberfest following Munich show

“Why he dressed like Pinocchio”: Netizens react as Drake attends Germany’s Oktoberfest following Munich show

By Aditya Singh
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:33 GMT
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty

Drake attended the Oktoberfest in Munich after completing his third performance in three nights in the city. He was dressed according to the occasion, with a pair of dungarees over a white shirt.

Ad

Drizzy is currently on his $ome $exy $hows 4 U Tour and performed for three consecutive nights in Munich. He is touring with his collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor, which was released in February this year. The rapper also embraced the German tradition of Oktoberfest during his tour.

On Saturday, September 20, he attended an Oktoberfest event in Munich dressed in a denim dungaree over a white shirt and long socks. Oktoberfest is notably the biggest beer festival in the world. The Canadian rapper also posed with large mugs of beer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans online have reacted to Drake's look at the fest, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Why he dressed like Pinocchio"
Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Fans continued to share mixed reactions to Drizzy's outfit for the Oktoberfest event, as one wrote,

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Also Read: What did Consequence say about Drake and Kanye West's failed collab album? Kid Cudi sends rapper a cease and desist over "disturbing" claims

Drake jokes about drinking beer at Munich concert during Oktoberfest

Drizzy Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow (Image Source: Getty)
Drizzy Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow (Image Source: Getty)

The Canadian rapper performed at Olympiahalle in Munich on Friday, September 19. He brought out a big mug of beer with him and wished everyone in the audience, saying:

Ad
“Cheers to everyone in Munich, cheers to everyone in Germany, Prost!”

He then took a sip and joked about how he could not drink the whole mug, saying:

“I’m not drinking this whole thing. If I drink this whole thing, it’s going to be a completely different show. That’s the most I’m drinking. Otherwise, you’re going to be asking for a refund.”
Ad

With the Munich show completed, Drizzy will now move to Hamburg to continue his tour. He will perform at the Barclays Arena on September 22 and 23.

LeBron James opens up on relationship with Drake

NBA legend LeBron James has shared his thoughts on his relationship with Drizzy. The two were friends for over a decade, but it appeared to have taken a turn for the worse last year. During Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud, James was seen attending Lamar's Pop Out concert.

Ad

In an interview with Complex, released on September 18, James was asked about his relationship with Drake, and he answered:

“Always wish him the best. Obviously [we’re in] different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine, but it’s always love for sure.”

Meanwhile, in January this year, a freestyle track by Drizzy got leaked by the name, Fighting Irish Freestyle. In it, he took digs at James, rapping (h/t Complex):

Ad
“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know the s–t is personal to us and wasn’t just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious.”

He also appeared to take digs at James in his track, What Did I Miss?, which was released on July 5 this year. He slammed people who switched sides and moved towards Kendrick Lamar during their beef.

Ad

Also Read: "Why did we think you could get us a ring?" - Drake seemingly takes shots at DeMar DeRozan's Raptors tenure amid Kendrick Lamar beef

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications