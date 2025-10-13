Why is J.K. Rowling receiving backlash? Keira Knightley claims she didn’t know the author was being boycotted before joining new Harry Potter project 

Keira Knightley has opened up about J.K. Rowling after joining the voice cast of Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions. She said that she was unaware of the campaign being run against the author by some people, who are boycotting Harry Potter.

J.K. Rowling has been a controversial figure in the last few years. In 2020, she shared many posts on X (formerly Twitter) and even wrote a 3,600-word essay, which was deemed to be transphobic. She has since shared many tweets slamming trans people across different industries.

This also led to the Harry Potter actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, posting supportive messages for trans rights on social media. Many fans and people have decided to boycott the Harry Potter movie and series due to Rowling's comments.

In an interview with Decider, published on October 10, Keira Knightley was asked about the backlash against Rowling. She answered:

"I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry. You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect."

Knightley will give voice to the character of Professor Umbridge in Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions, an audiobook based on the beloved series.

J.K. Rowling slams Emma Watson after her comments about their relationship

The Kering Foundation's Caring For Women Dinner (Image Source: Getty)

Following Rowling's past comments, the three main leads from the original Harry Potter movies asserted their support for trans rights. Emma Watson, who is also an activist, has often spoken about equality across all walks of life.

In an interview with Jay Shetty on the On Purpose podcast, released on September 24, Watson was asked about her relationship with J.K. Rowling. The author had previously said that she would "never forgive" Watson for her views. The actor answered:

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with.”

Watson added that she hopes that she hopes that she can share love with people who don't necessarily agree with her opinions as well.

Soon after, J.K. Rowling shared a lengthy post on her X account, expressing her thoughts on Watson's interview. She wrote:

"I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days.

"Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them."

Rowling further wrote about her interactions with Watson in recent years. She also claimed that the actor came through a privileged background and hence, she doesn't understand the issues of those without such a background. She added that Watson's show of love for her was ironic, considering her past comments.

