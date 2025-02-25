"Why does she look disgusted. It’s her song" — Internet reacts to Ice Spice turning her back to someone playing “Boy's a liar Pt. 2” in front of her

A video of Bronx rapper Ice Spice seemingly turning her back on someone playing her verse from Boy's a liar Pt. 2 recently went viral on X. The video, posted on X by @kirawontmiss on February 24, 2025, showed Ice Spice, dressed in a light pink t-shirt and blue jean shorts, on the escalator of an unknown place.

A man in a blue suit in front of her plays the song on his speaker and starts dancing. Ice looks visibly confused as the track starts playing as if she’s wondering where the song is coming from. Upon spotting the dancer, she seemingly turns her back on him immediately. A man, presumably from Ice Spice's team, is seen picking up the speaker and attempting to turn it off.

The clip, which garnered over 7.9 million views, left netizens questioning why the rapper reacted the way she did, with one user tweeting:

"Why does she look disgusted. It’s her song."

Many netizens echoed this sentiment, stating that it was disrespectful for the rapper to turn her back on the dancer.

"The disrespect of turning your back is insane (skull emoji)," one person tweeted.

"What's her problem? It's just a song," another person added.

"Why she hiding its her own song," someone else commented.

"I would’ve been laughing if someone played my song and started dancing lol, maybe she wasn’t in the mood," another user wrote.

Some claimed the video seemed staged, while others remarked that it was rude for the person on Ice Spice's team to pick up the speaker.

"Totally staged, but whatever. Still crying," one person posted.

"I don’t care who you are or who you represent. I don’t even care if dude annoyed them. Don’t touch other people’s stuff," another person added.

"I would’ve knocked out the bodyguard for touching my speaker," someone else commented.

PinkPantheress sent Ice Spice a DM to collaborate on Boy's a Liar Pt. 2

UK artist PinkPantheress's song Boy’s a Liar became an instant hit on TikTok after its release in November 2022. According to Variety, the song's success led to calls for a remix, with Pantheress and her team realizing that a remix would create more opportunities for a broader audience.

Jesse Gassongo-Alexander, PinkPantheress's co-manager, told Variety in November 2023 that Ice Spice was one of the few rappers they considered for the collaboration, adding:

“We were going through ideas, and Ice Spice was the name that stuck out to us. And she had just followed Pink on Instagram, so Pink sent her a DM and suggested doing the song.”

Boy's a liar Pt. 2, released in February 2023, became an instant hit like its predecessor on TikTok, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 chart and debuting at No. 14 on February 14, 2023.

The song reached No. 3 in May 2023 and soon earned RIAA-certified platinum status. As of this article, its music video has received 242 million views on YouTube.

In a March 2023 interview with Billboard, Ice Spice revealed that Boy's a liar Pt. 2's success was a complete surprise to her, saying:

“I never thought that song would be as big as it is. I knew it would be a big moment, but I didn’t think it would be triple platinum.”

In other news, Ice Spice was recently spotted at the 2025 Super Bowl game with Taylor Swift, who was there to support her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Ice and Swift had also previously attended the 2023 Super Bowl game together.

