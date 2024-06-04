Why was Murda Mook arrested? Rapper calls Joe Budden a "bozo" after podcaster mocked his "box” sized apartment

Hip-hop artist Murda Mook has responded to comments made by podcaster Joe Budden regarding his living situation. Earlier this year, in an episode of his podcast, Tune into Joe Budden, Budden mocked Mook's "box" sized apartment following Mook's recent arrest, prompting a fiery response from the battle rap icon.

During an episode of the Uppercut Podcast on June 3, 2024, Murda Mook engaged in a discussion where the host referenced a previous incident involving Joe Budden making derogatory remarks aimed at the rapper. In response, Mook characterized Budden as a "Bozo."

"Yeah, I know that's cool. It's kind of crazy. I mean if, you know. Talking about that part of it. I don't know, Joe. Joe is Bozo, I guess," Murda Mook responded.

In February 2024, Mook was arrested during an Instagram live for allegedly scratching his daughter's arm.

John Ancrum is an American rapper. Based out of Harlem, New York, he is better known by his stage names, Murda Mookie and Mook. He is a veteran of East-Coast street rap battles and has given hits like No Way, God Tier, Bars, and Preach.

Exploring Murda Mook's arrest

In February this year, Murda Mook took to his Instagram Live, where several law enforcement officers were observed within his residence, requesting him to don his shirt as they proceeded with the arrest process.

Upon asking, one of the cops asserted that Mook was being arrested for allegedly accusing his daughter and scratching her arm. In response, the acclaimed rapper showed frustration and suggested in disbelief that if they did not leave his place, his daughter would scratch her arm.

"For scratching my daughter's arm? I didn't, man, if you don't get out of here. My daughter scratched her own arm," Mook said.

The live video showed that Mook was upset at the officers and suggested they leave his residence. During the livestream, he said that the officers were making him nervous.

"Could you please get out of my house?. I don't have no weapons. I didn't injure nobody and y'all are in my house. You're making me nervous. Y'all are making me very nervous. Now y'all gonna try to kill me," Mook added.

He further claimed that officers were planting something against him. The rapper continued:

"Oh, y'all don't planted something! Yeah, they done planted it. Beautiful. This sh*t is going to be, yo, do everything you want. Matter of fact, yo, y'all gotta kill me now. If y'all do anything, y'all have to kill me. I gotta die 'cause if stay if I'm alive? Aw, man."

Some minutes later, the live stream was disrupted as officers began physically controlling Murda Mook. Then the stream went black and cut off immediately.

However, the specifics surrounding his release from custody and the ongoing investigation remain undisclosed.

Murda Mook claps back at Joe Budden's apartment jibe

After Joe Budden's apartment jibe in his podcast, Murda Mook wasted no time delivering a stinging clapback. In an Uppercut podcast on Monday, Mook stated that Joe was worried about his living conditions and not about whether he was "living." Calling it "wild," he said:

"He didn't call to check and see if a n*gga was alive or not. You know, it's crazy a n*gga want to worry about how you living, and not worry about if you living. Think about that. That's wild."

He further said that real brothers are not like him. They try to check up on others to see if they are "breathing" or not.

"If you thought you was cool. You can roast them later. Find out if the n*gga breathing first. That's how real n*gga do it. But that separates who is who and where we from," Mook said.

Joe, in his podcast, suggested that Mook lives in a tiny apartment.

"This is the size of that bedroom and living room and kitchen and bathroom was like box of that the phone posits came in," Joe said.

He was then asked how he could see every room, to which he suggested that he "zoomed in." Lastly, he advised Murda Mook to move out of that house. In a recent revelation with the Uppercut Podcast, Mook suggested that he had moved out.