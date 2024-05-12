The Netherlands' representative in Eurovision, Joost Klein was reportedly disqualified from the contest for allegedly verbally abusing a female Eurovision production worker on Thursday night, May 9, at the event's location in Malmo, Sweden.

Klein, 26, missed Friday's dress rehearsals despite having qualified for the competition's main event. After he skipped two dress rehearsals, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) opened an inquiry into a purported incident.

According to The Guardian, Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an alleged incident following Klein’s performance on Thursday night’s semi-final.

Meanwhile, the EBU stated that Klein's involvement would not be appropriate while the legal process was still in progress.

The Dutch participant in the Eurovision Song Contest was disqualified by the organizers hours before the grand final due to an alleged incident involving a female crew member. The female production crew member launched a complaint to the Swedish police against the Dutch singer and said that he had intimidated her.

This reportedly happened following the incident after his performance in the semi-final on Thursday, May 9. The competition's organizers had then declared that the rapper and singer Joost Klein would not be performing in the main event as a result of the incident.

As reported by the Euronews, Eurovision’s organizers further said in a statement:

“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behavior at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure environment.”

On the other hand, KION546 reported that a spokeswoman for the Swedish Police Authority said in a statement that a man is "suspected of unlawful threats" and the crime reportedly was committed on Thursday evening at Malmo Arena.

The spokeswoman further said:

"The police have taken all essential investigative measures and questioned the suspect, plaintiff and witnesses. The investigation has been completed by the police... and the case will now go to the prosecutor within a few weeks."

Additionally, Swedish police stated to the German publication Der Spiegel that there had been no "physical or s*xualized violence" in the incident they were looking into.

Nevertheless, the organizers said neither other performers nor the members of the delegation were involved in the event.

Meanwhile, tensions between Klein and the Israeli team during Thursday night's press conference had stoked rumors that the event that had caused his ejection had political overtones.

However, the rumors that the incident was connected to Israel's delegation were dispelled by Eurovision organizers, who claimed that Klein's "behavior" towards the staff member was a "breach of contest rules".

The Netherlands had lost all points earned during the dress rehearsals and was not eligible to participate in any public voting after Klein's disqualification. With the exception of the Netherlands, the running order remained the same.

No further information has been released to the public since Klein has been barred from the rehearsals. Additionally, neither the Dutch government body nor Joost Klein said anything regarding the entire incident.