Dutch Eurovision contestant Joost Klein disqualified as organizers issue statement clarifying the decision

Joost Klein, the Dutch rapper and singer, was recently disqualified from participating in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest just hours before the annual competition's grand final in Malmö, Sweden.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the European Broadcast Union (EBU) released a statement regarding the sudden news of the musician's disqualification.

"Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night's Semi Final. While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest."

BBC reported that there has been an allegation of intimidation made by a female member of the production crew against the Dutch contestant. Meanwhile, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, among the many broadcasters funding the Eurovision contest, has also responded, stating their disapproval and explaining Joost Klein's side. The case is still ongoing.

Joost Klein, the contestant from the Netherlands, had reached the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. The event is an annual international song competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union.

On Saturday, the EBU announced that Joost was disqualified from competing in the contest. They clarified that the incident about the complaint from a female production member "did not involve any other performer or delegation member."

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behavior at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein's behavior towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules."

The Dutch radio and television broadcaster AVROTROS disagreed with Joost Klein's disqualification, calling it "disproportionate" in a statement on social media. The company explained the artist's alleged side of the story, saying,

"Against clearly made agreements, Joost was filmed when he had just gotten off stage and had to rush to the green room. At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be filmed. This wasn't respected. This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera. Joost did not touch the camerawoman."

The statement also added that AVROTROS had "consulted extensively" with the EBU and "proposed several solutions," but the organizers still chose to disqualify Klein.

Joost Klein was one of the candidates expected to win

Joost Klein was among those favored to win the 2024 contest with his song Europapa. The artist had dedicated the pro-Europe techno track to his father, who lost his life to cancer when Joost was only 12. The singer had promised his father to make it to the Eurovision stage one day. His mother also passed away a year later from cardiac arrest.

According to EBU's statement, the Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will proceed with 25 participating songs instead of the initially planned 26. Billboard reported that the points awarded to the Netherlands during the dress rehearsals would be revoked, and the country would not be able to receive any public votes.

The event will be shown live on Saturday, May 11, 2024, on BBC One, BBC radio, and other BBC platforms. It will begin at 8 pm BST and is scheduled to end at 11 pm BST.