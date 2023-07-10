Eurovision 2024: Dates, venues, host and all we know so far

The city of Malmö has secured its place in music history as the host of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place next year. The organizers revealed that Malmö had emerged victorious in the bid to host the prestigious event after beating out fierce competition from Stockholm

The announcement was made on Friday. as Malmö City won the bid over Stockholm after lots of discussions with different cities. The organizers considered many things before making the decision by analyzing Malmö's venues and how well they could handle the large number of people coming to the event, including the singers, their teams, and the fans.

The Eurovision is the biggest music contest in Europe that people are really excited about. The contest dates for the semi-finals are planned for May 7 and 9, 2024, at Malmö Arena and the grand final will be on May 11.

Eurovision's top official Martin Österdahl excited as Malmö announced as the host city for 2024

Malmö is set to make history as it becomes the third city to host the renowned Eurovision Song Contest three times. This achievement places Malmö in the company of other iconic host cities such as Stockholm and Copenhagen, which have also hosted the contest on three occasions.

When it comes to hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, only a few cities can boast more experience, including London, Luxembourg City, and Dublin.

The top official and executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest has shared a statement after the announcement.

He shared a statement saying,

“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win. We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

He further added,

“Malmö’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition,” he continued. “Furthermore, its compact size and well-developed transport infrastructure means everyone involved in the contest, including delegations, media, and fans will be able to navigate the city easily.

He concluded his statement by saying,

Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal host city for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.”

Everyone is looking forward to this amazing musical celebration. It will be a chance to see talented singers from all over Europe. Malmö is preparing to make it a memorable event, with fantastic performances It's going to be a great time for Eurovision fans and music lovers, as they will have an option to see it on live stream.

The Eurovision Song Contest is a music competition that debuted in 1956

The Eurovision Song Contest, a yearly international music competition, has enraptured audiences since its establishment in 1956. The contest brings together participating countries from across Europe and, in recent years, has expanded to include entries from outside the continent. Known for its extravagant performances, catchy tunes, and fierce competition.

The contest was born out of a desire to bring countries together through music after the devastation of World War II. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) established the competition, with the first edition held in the city of Lugano, Switzerland. Only seven countries participated in that inaugural contest, which was won by Switzerland's Lys Assia.

The contest has now grown in popularity and expanded its reach, with more countries joining the competition. The format involves each participating country selecting a song and performer to represent them in the contest. The performances are then judged by both professional juries and viewers' votes from each country.

The contest has produced numerous iconic moments and legendary performances. ABBA's victory with Waterloo in 1974 catapulted them to global stardom, and they remain one of the contest's most successful acts. Other notable winners include Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland in 1988, and Conchita Wurst, who made a powerful statement about diversity and acceptance with Rise Like a Phoenix in 2014.

Throughout its history, the contest has seen its fair share of controversies, political voting patterns, and unforgettable stage moments. Yet, it continues to unite fans from different countries, celebrating the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together.

