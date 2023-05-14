Who is Loreen? Swedish singer marks double crown history after winning Eurovision Contest 2023

Eurovision Contest, the international singing competition organized every year by the European Broadcasting Union, found itself a winner for this year's annual event on May 14.

Each year, a country submits an original song that is performed live and competes with other countries. People from around the world cast their votes, and eventually, one winner emerges.

Eurovision Contest Loreen represented Sweden during the competition. She chose to sing Tattoo in the grand finale, adding another win to Sweden’s list.

Loreen’s win makes it the country’s 7th win since it started participating in the event.

“It's like coming back to your family”: Eurovision Contest 2023 champion Loreen opens up about her time in the competition

The 39-year-old singer returned to Eurovision in 2023 and much like her previous appearance in the singing contest, she made her country proud by winning the prize by performing Tattoo. Loreen was amongst the 26 singers who competed for the prize in the finale which took place at the M&S Bank Area in Liverpool on May 14, 2023.

The Eurovision Contest 2023 winner’s official name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoi. The 39-year-old hails from Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. The singer started gaining recognition for her singing in 2004 when she took part in Idol, a Swedish singing competition where she placed fourth.

In 2005, Loreen released her first single The Snake with Rob’n’Raz, a popular band from her home country. Following the song, she appeared on TV400 as a presenter followed by being a producer for reality shows in Sweden.

In 2011, the Eurovision Contest singer returned to competitive singing by participating in Melodifestivalen. While she didn’t win, she re-entered the contest the following year and sang Euphoria, which helped her bag the win. Her participation in Melodifestivalen aided her entry into Eurovision in 2012, which she won with the same song.

In a conversation with BBC, she opened up about her journey in the international singing competition and said that returning to the competition is like “coming back to your family.” She added:

"Everything is so familiar, it’s like coming back to your family, so this time, there’s no fear. Euphoria, that was my first time. I didn’t know anything, I didn’t know what to expect, nothing. Now we know each other, Me and the community, we’ve had a 10-year relationship."

She further spoke about singing during Eurovision Contest and added that the moment the first tone of the song hits, “it’s complete balance.” The performer added that she is completely in the moment and that her mind isn’t involved at all, however, when the performance ends, “it’s almost like waking up from a dream.”

When asked about why she came back to the contest, Loreen added that she returned because of the people around her. She stated that whenever she would tell people that she won’t return, they always told her that they understand, but whenever she would consider coming back, “there was this energy'', adding that seeing others excited made her think if she could do something that creates the same energy and excitement for a bigger audience.

Eurovision Contest 2023 was the 67th edition of the annual international singing competition. The contest is available to watch on Youtube for those who missed it.

