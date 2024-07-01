Why did Normani cancel her 2024 BET Awards performance? Singer issues lengthy statement over her absence 

Normani did not attend the BET Awards 2024, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30. She explained via her Instagram Story that she was injured during rehearsals for her performance, expressing frustration and disappointment for not being able to participate in the event.

She added—

"I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor's orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen. I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing."

The Instagram stories shared by Normani (Image via Instagram/normani)

Normani continued by saying that she is "devastated" for leaving her fans disappointed and she is prioritizing her recovery for now. She also said that she wanted to perform on stage and ended by writing—

"Thank you so much for understanding. Sending my love to BET for giving me and all of the other beautiful black women this opportunity. This is definitely not how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight. I'm sorrrrrrrry guys and love you so much."

The RuPaul's Drag Race star even added a photo of her legs captured from the back and it featured her injury on the right foot, which had crutches.

Normani expresses her feelings after the release of her debut album

The Cardi Tries star's debut studio album, Dopamine, came out on June 14 this year. The project featured 13 singles in the soundtrack and received a positive response from critics. The album was in the making since 2018 and two tracks, 1:59 and Candy Paint, managed to become popular among the public.

Meanwhile, Normani opened up on how she felt after the album was released when she recently appeared on the Zach Sang Show. She said that she was "processing her feelings" and continued—

"I feel like I can be present, I feel like I can live as opposed to feeling like I'm surviving and I'm trying to fight to keep my head above water. That's what it felt like – I was constantly having to fight."

The Savage X Fenty Show star added that she feels like she is now in a "much better place." She also stated that she is relieved after the album's release and can breathe now. However, Dopamine has still failed to reach on top of the Billboard charts.

The project started by reaching the 91st spot on the US Billboard 200 and it was considered to be the tenth-lowest debut for last week. However, it managed to grab the 30th position on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and 9th on the Top R&B Albums.

Normani announced her album through Instagram in February this year and shared a cover without revealing the release date. Notably, the 28-year-old has been a part of Fifth Harmony for a long time.

