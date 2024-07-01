Why were Pearl Jam concerts canceled? Band says "It is heart-wrenching to have to disappoint" their fans in their update about Berlin shows

Rock band Pearl Jam has canceled two more shows in their European leg of 'The Dark Matter World Tour 2024', citing illness. The band will not perform at Waldbühne in Berlin on July 2 and 3.

On June 30, the band took to social media to announce the news, adding that the band is "yet to make a full recovery."

“The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band, and it is heart-wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen,” the statement added.

The canceled shows will reportedly not be rescheduled, and tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. However, Pearl Jam added in their statement that they hope to return to Berlin soon.

Pearl Jam's London show was canceled on June 29

On June 29, Pearl Jam canceled their London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show due to "illness in the band."

"This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage," the band announced via a statement on social media.

The statement also added that rescheduling the canceled show would not be possible and that refunds would be made in full, apologizing for "the inconvenience and disappointment."

According to The Guardian, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder was sick and vocally struggled during the band's last performance at the Co-Op Arena in Manchester on June 25. The singer claimed he fell ill after interacting with fans during their show in Dublin on June 22.

The band is next scheduled to perform at Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, on July 6.

Pearl Jam's 'The Dark Matter World Tour 2024' kicked off in May

Pearl Jam announced 'The Dark Matter World Tour 2024' on February 13, 2024, to promote the eponymous 12th studio album, which came out on April 19, 2024. According to Just Jared, the band revealed that they would alter the tour's setlist for each show to accommodate fan requests.

The band, comprising frontman and lead vocalist Eddie Vedder, bassist Jeff Ament, guitarists Mike McCready and Stone Gossard, and drummer Matt Cameron, kicked off the tour in Rogers Arena, Vancouver, on May 4.

According to their website, the band's first North American leg saw them perform in Portland, LA, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Napa Valley, and Seattle before traveling to the UK for the international leg from June 22.

Pearl Jam is slated to perform throughout Europe with pitstops in Spain and Portugal from July 2 to July 16 before returning to North America for the second leg.

In November, the band will tour Australia and New Zealand, with 'The Dark Matter World Tour 2024' coming to a close at the Giants Stadium in Sydney on November 21.

'The Dark Matter World Tour 2024' followed the band's 'Gigaton Tour' that ran from May 2022 to September 2023. The 'Gigaton Tour' was initially planned in 2020 to promote their 11th studio album, Gigaton, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

