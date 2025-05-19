Why did Perry Farrell punch Dave Navarro? Jane’s Addiction guitarist claims the incident destroyed the band’s life, no chance of reunion 

Perry Farrell punched fellow Jane's Addiction band member Dave Navarro on stage last year. Navarro has now stated that there is no chance of a reunion for the band.
In an interview with Guitar Player, published on May 17, Navarro spoke about his best and least favorite shows in his career. Incidentally, he named some of the shows of Jane's Addiction's tour from last year among his favorites. However, understandably, he chose their final show as his least favorite.
At the concert at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion, Perry Farrell confronted Dave Navarro on stage before punching him. The band ended the show and has separated since then. Farrell's wife later stated that issues with sound and instruments throughout the concert frustrated the singer, which led to the altercation.
Perry Farrell's wife detailed incident between her husband and Dave Navarro
At their final show of the 2024 tour in Boston, Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell looked visibly frustrated by something on stage. He pushed guitarist Dave Navarro several times before eventually punching him. Other band members intervened to separate the two, ending the show as Navarro was taken off stage.
Later, Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared her husband's side of the story in an Instagram post, writing (via The Hollywood Reporter):
“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night."
She continued:
"But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”
Etty also accused the band's bassist, Eric Avery, of landing a few shots on Perry as others tried to separate him and Dave. She added that her husband broke down and cried a lot after the incident.
Dave Navarro on potential Jane's Addiction reunion following Perry Farrell incident
In a May 17 interview with Guitar Player, Dave Navarro opened up about the onstage incident with Perry Farrell last year. When asked about his favorite and least favorite shows, he named several performances from last year's tour as highlights but then picked that particular show as his worst.
Navarro said:
“There was an altercation onstage, and all the hard work and dedication and writing and hours in the studio, and picking up and leaving home and crisscrossing the country and Europe and trying to overcome my illness — it all came to a screeching halt and forever destroyed the band’s life. And there’s no chance for the band to ever play together again.”
He spoke about how it was a great tour, as there was no ego or competition between the band members due to them being in their 50s or 60s. He mentioned they just created great music together and performed for the crowd. However, he added:
“And that gig, September 13th, in Boston, ended all of that. And for that reason, that is my least favorite gig that I have ever played.”
As per Billboard, Jane's Addiction's Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins are working on new music together.
