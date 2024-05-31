Why was Vybz Kartel's bail denied? Jamaican dancehall star to remain behind bars despite murder charge being overturned

Dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel was refused bail by the Supreme Court of Jamaica on May 30, 2024, along with the rest of the accused, including Shawn 'Shawn Storm' Campbell and Andre St John. Kartel is now supposed to remain in prison for an unspecified period.

Justice Andrea Thomas also explained that the charges won't be removed despite that the Privy Council declared the convictions invalid on March 14, 2024. Thomas added that the accused being sent back to custody cannot be considered as a “breach of the Constitution.”

Thomas continued:

“In view of the fact that their appeal is not yet determined, they should remain in custody until their appeal is concluded… That is until a verdict of acquittal is entered or there is a decision for a retrial.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Notably, the court's decision comes around two weeks after Vybz Kartel's legal team, who also represents the rest of the accused, filed a habeas corpus application.

Furthermore, attorney Lisa White responded to the decision, saying it is right for the accused to “remain detained until the Appeal Court decides the matter.” White also mentioned that the charges would remain despite being overturned by the Privy Council.

“The quashing of their convictions means that the existing charges could be presented at a new trial. The applicants will not be rearrested or recharged, as the Privy Council did not acquit them but indicated that the convictions were unsafe.”

Huge crowd gathers in front of the Supreme Court as Vybz Kartel is denied bail: Reactions, arrest, and other details explored

As mentioned, the recording artist's appeal for release was rejected on Thursday. While the legal process was ongoing, Vybz Kartel's supporters were spotted outside and frequently demanded his release. As soon as the court's decision was made public, the disappointment of fans was visible on their faces.

Jamaica Observer states that a person from the crowd was heard saying:

“Free World Boss! A long time the boss deh in incarceration, him a real yute, a him make artiste can deh weh dem deh.”

Vybz Kartel was arrested in 2011 on charges of marijuana possession alongside businessman Barrington Burton's murder. Despite being released on bail the following year, he was charged with the murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams.

In 2013, he entered for trial and was found guilty by the Home Circuit Court in March 2014. He was sentenced to life imprisonment along with Shawn 'Shawn Storm' Campbell and Andre St John the same year.

Vybz and the rest of the accused approached the Privy Council in September 2020 to challenge their conviction. While the council quashed the conviction, the case went to Jamaica's Court of Appeal to decide if a retrial was needed.

The Portmore, Jamaica native told Fox 5 News at the same time that he is now an “innocent man in the eyes of the law.” Vybz added that although he was told about the retrial by a few people, he said that there was no requirement for the same.

Also known as Adidja Azim Palmer, he gained recognition for his successful musical projects, including Up 2 Di Time and King of the Dancehall.