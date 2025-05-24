WINNER’s Song Minho forwarded to prosecution without detention for neglect of military duties

On Friday, May 23, the South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the K-pop idol, WINNER's Song Minho's case on suspicions of neglecting work as a military social worker was passed from the police to the prosecution. The Mapo Police Station in Seoul reportedly sent the case to prosecution on May 22.

The progress of the case will be revealed post the judgement of the prosecution. Previously, the Military Manpower Administration received a request to investigate Song Minho's military service for his mandatory fulfillment, and after the request, the police had booked him on charges of violating the Military Service Act.

Additionally, during a press conference on May 12, an official from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency stated that the supplementary investigations were being undertaken based on the data they had collected through search, seizure, and communication investigations about the idol's reported negligence towards his military work.

All you need to know about Song Minho's alleged negligence of military service

WINNER's Song Minho is a South Korean rapper housed under YG Entertainment. In late December of 2024, it was first reported by Dispatch that the K-pop idol, WINNER's Song Minho, had allegedly neglected his work in the military as a social worker by being absent from the workspace often, manipulating the attendance log, etc.

As these allegations landed on the internet, YG Entertainment, the agency of Song Minho, explained that the idol has only been using his sick leaves during his medical treatment and has also used other leaves in accordance with the regulations.

Regardless, when several netizens who served alongside the idol released their testimonials, the controversy continued to raise concerns. According to The Korea Herald on March 31, 2025, the MMA deputy spokesperson Woo Tak-kyoun explained that mid-way through their investigations and questioning of Song Minho, the idol admitted to being absent during his assigned work hours.

The spokesperson added that once the idol's misconduct is confirmed, he will be required to reenlist for the unenlisted military enlistment period.

“We are aware that the investigation is still ongoing and no criminal ruling has been finalized yet. However, given that Song admitted to being absent from his assigned post during working hours, our stance remains unchanged: if misconduct is confirmed, a reenlistment order will follow for the unserved period," MMA deputy spokesperson said.

On the other hand, the idol served as a public service worker at a community welfare center in Mapo-gu, Seoul. His service period was between the months of March 2023 and December 2024. A public service worker is an alternative enlistment for individuals who are not deemed fit to be an active soldier.

Many fans and netizens have been curiously awaiting the final judgment regarding the idol's case, which would reveal whether he would have to reenlist or not.

