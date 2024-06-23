Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour faced unexpected technical difficulties during her London show on Saturday, June 22. These issues left fans bewildered and prompted a flurry of online reactions.

Several fans connected these glitches with the notorious hacker group Wyatt Sick6. They spoiled the visual experience for concertgoers and led to a wave of speculation and concern. One X user wrote:

"Wyatt Sick6 strike again😭 "

Wyatt Sick6, a mysterious group that debuted on Monday Night RAW on June 17, has been causing quite a stir in the pro wrestling community. Their first appearance was teased for weeks through QR codes, and their debut became the second most-watched video on the internet after WrestleMania 40.

Fans were shocked by their sudden presence during Pat McAfee’s show, where an interview with US Navy Seal and author Jack Carr was interrupted by a power outage, leading many to believe Wyatt Sick6 was responsible.

Several fans blamed the hacker group for multiple screen glitches at Taylor Swift's concert.

"Anybody else finding it weird how Taylor Swift is having glitches the same time Wyatt Sick6 is murdering everyone? I FEAR TAYLOR IS NOT SAFE EITHER!!!," an X user reacted.

"NAHH THE WYATT SICK6 TAKING OVER TAYLOR SWIFT'S CONCERT NOW LMFAO," one fan commented.

The group has been linked to several spooky occurrences worldwide, with some fans humorously attributing the glitches at Swift's concert to them.

"There were multiple screen glitches during tonight’s show including during the dive #LondonTSTheErastour," another observer noted.

"The screen continues glitching!!!#TaylorSwift #LondonTSTheErastour," one X user reacted.

WYATT SICK6 HAVE TAKEN OVER THE TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT!!!!," another fan commented.

The disruptions occurred intermittently throughout the performance. Large screens displayed distorted images and sporadic blackouts. Attendees reported that the glitches disturbed the experience of Swift’s Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift’s team responds and fans rally amid glitches

Swift’s team quickly addressed the situation, assuring fans that they were working to resolve the issue. Despite the technical setbacks, the pop star continued her performance, ensuring that the show went on. However, the incident sparked widespread discussion online. Fans expressed their frustration and shared theories about the cause of the glitches.

While the technical hiccups disappointed many, the overwhelming sentiment among Swift’s fanbase remained supportive.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London was officially in full swing, with the singer drawing a host of celebrities for her three-night stop at Wembley Stadium. The second night saw stars like Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Liam Hemsworth in attendance, along with Mete and Paramore as the opening acts.

She welcomed an estimated 80,000 concertgoers from around the world for the first night, which also included appearances by Prince William, Cara Delevingne, Nicola Coughlin, Jonathan Van Ness, and the Kelce brothers.

Despite technical glitches, the show maintained its magical allure, with fans and celebrities alike enjoying the performances. Swift’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also spotted at the show, joining the likes of Tom Cruise and other notable attendees in the VIP section.

Those who missed the initial London leg of the tour will have another chance to catch Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium in August, where she is set to perform five more shows. Following her U.K. performances, Swift will continue her Eras Tour with stops in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis, before concluding the record-breaking tour in Vancouver, Canada, in December.