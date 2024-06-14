"You can make it at home" — Camila Cabello quashes rumors about the cost of her Met Gala ice purse

American singer Camila Cabello recently debunked the speculations surrounding the frozen purse that she carried to the 2024 Met Gala in May. On June 12, 2024, Cabello appeared in an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The host inquired that there was a rumor that Camila's accessory cost "$25,000 or something." She responded:

"I saw this TikTok that had a bunch of comments and likes that was like, 'Camila Cabello is getting canceled because she spent $25,000 on this ice purse. I was like 'Guys, it's water, frozen. You can make it at home! It's however much water costs plus a rose that we got from Etsy.'"

Cabello also recalled the situation when her purse almost broke while she was in line to walk the red carpet.

Camila Cabello recalls how she managed to carry her broken ice purse at the 2024 Met Gala

Camila Cabello attended the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. She wore a gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and it had 250,000 Swarovski crystals that took more than 145 hours to complete. The outfit weighed a total of 15 pounds.

However, it was Camila Cabello's ice clutch (by Jane Wade) that drew attention from the guests and netizens. Some speculated that the purse cost $25,000. The singer went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about her upcoming album C, XOXO but also addressed the rumors, revealing that the purse could be built at home.

During the interview, Camila also shared that the accessory almost broke moments before she went on the red carpet. The singer referred to the bag's strap and said:

"Somebody accidentally moved it and before I get my picture taken the clutch completely breaks. I have poet laureate Amanda Gorman, rising actress Rachel Sennott, Kaia Gerber, Emma Chamberlain, they all turn around and they're like [gasps] because my purse just broke."

Camila also told Jimmy that she felt 'stressed' after the clutch broke:

"I was just stressed because this was unplanned and this is the thing that you least want to have happen, like a bunch of famous people looking at you having a breakdown during the line before you take your picture at the Met Gala."

However, Camila Cabello saved the look by holding the ice-cold purse in her hand like a clutch.

For the unversed, the theme of the 2024 Met Gala was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code was 'The Garden of Time.' Following the same concept, Camila Cabello turned heads in a gown adorned in Swarovski crystals and paired it with a rose frozen inside her ice clutch.

The singer's makeup and wet-looking ponytail were done by Sophia Sinot using L'Orèal Paris products. She was wearing jewelry by Ring Concierge and gold heels by Gianvito Rossi, on the star-studded night.

Camila's new LP titled C, XOXO is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.