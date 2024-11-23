"Your catalog didn't carry you to the halftime show": Kendrick Super Bowl debate ensues as netizens react to rapper's response to Lil Wayne

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar seemingly responded to the Lil Wayne Super Bowl controversy in his new song. On Friday, November 22, 2024, K. Dot dropped a surprise 12-track album, GNX (his sixth). In the project's intro song, wacced out murals, he raps:

"Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down."

Trending

He seems to be referring to the recent criticism of Jay-Z (owner of Roc Nation) and the NFL choosing Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, which is scheduled to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana. Many, especially Weezy's friends, claim Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, should have been given the opportunity.

As the track went viral, it was quick to spark a discourse on the controversy. One user called out Kendrick, stating:

"Your catalog didn't carry you to the Halftime show. The Drake diss did."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Many thinking that this was a diss targeting Lil Wayne commented in Weezy's support, stating that he was the bigger artist. Here are some comments seen on @theshaderoom's post on Instagram:

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Others commented in favor of K. Dot, suggesting that the track was a culmination of the rapper's exasperation at the situation.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Kendrick Lamar also addresses Snoop Dogg and Nas on wacced out murals

Following the announcement that Kendrick Lamar would headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Lil Wayne took to his Instagram Live (in September) to express his disappointment at being overlooked. At the time, several artists, including Drake and Nicki Minaj, spoke out in his support.

During the 2024 Lil' WeezyAna Fest earlier this month, Weezy told the concertgoers that he felt the show was "ripped away from (him)" despite working hard to achieve all that he had. During the festival, the New Orleans Mayor honored him with a "Key to the City," and it was announced that he would be the first inductee to the NOLA Walk of Fame.

Expand Tweet

In wacced out murals, Kendrick brought up fellow rapper Nas, congratulating him for getting the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl. He claimed only Nas wished him, rapping:

"Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me / All these ni***s agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces."

Elsewhere on the track, Kendrick Lamar addressed fellow rapper Snoop Dogg, posting Drake's track Taylor Made Freestyle on his Instagram story, rapping:

"Snoop posted "Taylor Made," I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go."

During the height of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap feud, the former artist dropped Taylor Made Freestyle (April). The track featured AI-generated vocals of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg. While Tupac's estate issued a cease-and-desist letter, Snoop was amused and shared the song on his IG stories.

Expand Tweet

The Drop It Like It's Hot artist soon jumped on X to clarify it was indeed the edibles that made him do it, adding that Kenny was the "west west king."

Back in July, when Lamar held his Pop Out Show, Snoop took to his IG Live to explain he couldn't attend but was nevertheless impressed for bringing the West Coast hip-hop artists together. At the time, he called Kendrick "King of the West Coast."

Snoop Dogg defended Jay-Z's decision to pick Kendrick Lamar during his appearance on last week's episode of Drink Champs, which was shot live at ComplexCon 2024. He stated:

"What we need to think about is that before JAY-Z got control of the Super Bowl wasn't no n**gas performing. So let's go back to the essence of the beginning of bridge. He's creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you are a good artist and you are a great artist, your time will come."

During a September 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Johnson of Nightcap, Snoop Dogg echoed the sentiments, saying he understood "both sides of the coin" (referencing Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar).

He explained that 15 years ago, hip-hop artists didn't have the opportunity to perform during the halftime show. The Gin and Juice hitmaker continued to praise both Weezy and Kendrick.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for February 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback