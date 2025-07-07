Zayn Malik seemingly calls out the racism he faced during time in One Direction in new song preview 

Zayn Malik has shared a preview of a new song that appears to highlight the racism he faced while he was with One Direction. In the snippet, he is heard rapping about the things he had to go through.
Malik was part of One Direction from 2010 along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and the late Liam Payne. However, he left in 2015, while the band eventually broke up in 2016. Malik has released multiple singles since then.
On Saturday, July 5, the singer shared a preview of his upcoming song on his Instagram account, with "Coming Soon" written in the video's foreground. He also shared the full verse on his Instagram story. Part of it read:
"Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination / Do you remember every conversation? 'Cause I have been conscious of every connotation... I'm a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, 'cause I worked hard in a White band, and they still laughed at the Asian."
The lyrics appear to target the racism he faced while he was part of One Direction. Malik was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. However, he is of Pakistani descent from his father's side.
Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015, and they recently reunited in tragic circumstances
One Direction was formed after the five band members were on the show, The X Factor, in the UK in 2010. They produced some massive hits and were considered one of the biggest pop bands of the time.
However, in March 2015, the then-22-year-old Zayn Malik announced that he would be leaving the band, writing on Facebook:
"I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band."
He continued:
"I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall.”
The band eventually took a hiatus the following year. While there were rumors of a potential reunion but it was never confirmed by any band member.
On October 16, 2024, Liam Payne died after he fell from a hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. On November 20, the remaining four band members were seen together for the first time since 2015 at his funeral.
Zayn Malik, meanwhile, paid tribute to Liam Payne in his concerts on his Stairway to the Sky Tour, which started in November 2024. He also performed in Wolverhampton, Payne's hometown, and dedicated a song to his "brother."
In March 2025, Malik also sang One Direction's Night Changes for the first time in years in Mexico City.
