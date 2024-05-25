Nicki Minaj announces second US leg of Pink Friday 2 tour: Presale & everything to know

Nicki Minaj has announced the second US leg of her Pink Friday 2 tour. The singer announced via a post on her official Instagram page on May 24, 2024, stating:

"We did it, Barbz. The first US leg of the #PinkFriday2 #GAGCITY TOUR was SO SUCCESSFUL, I was offered a 2nd leg beginning in SEPTEMBER. Pre-Sale link in my bio. Sign up now & tkts will go on sale in a few more days. Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. God is good. Don’t you ever give up. You got this."

The presale registration for the upcoming US leg of Nicki Minaj's tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the Laylo page for the same. The Laylo page can be found in the bio of the singer's official socials. The presale start, tickets, dates, and venues as well as other relevant details will be available in the near future.

Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 world tour second US Leg cities

The cities and states for the Pink Friday 2 world tour's second US leg are given below:

Birmingham, Alabama

Buffalo, New York

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbia, South Carolina

Dallas, Texas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Jacksonville, Florida

Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Miami, Florida

New York City, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Portland, Oregon

Queens (New York City), New York

Raleigh, North Carolina

San Antonio, Texas

San Francisco, California

St Louis, Missouri

Tampa, Florida

Washington, DC

Nicki Minaj is currently embarked on a Europe tour leg (including a stop in between in Morocco, Africa) for her Pink Friday World Tour from May 25, 2024, ahead of her newly announced US tour leg. The remaining dates and venues for these shows are also given below:

May 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-Op Live

May 26, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Resorts World Arena

May 28, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2

May 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

May 30, 2024 – Manchester, England, at Co-Op Live

June 1, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

June 2, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

June 4, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

June 5, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

June 7, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes Benz Arena

June 8, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at Sluzewiec Horse Racing Track

June 9, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

June 11, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena

June 12, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Tele2Arena

June 27, 2024 – Portimao, Portugal, at Praia da Rocha

June 28, 2024 – Rabat, Morocco, at OLM Souissi

July 3, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Fiera Milan Rho

July 5, 2024 – Ebreichsdorf, Austria, at Magna Racino

July 6, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Malahide Castle

July 7, 2024 – Bucharest, Romania, at Romaero Baneasa

July 12, 2024 – London, UK, at Finsbury Park

July 13, 2024 – Fraunfeld, Switzerland, at Grosse Allmend

July 14, 2024 – Liege, Belgium, at Astrid Park

Nicki Minaj's ongoing tour recently made history by becoming the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper in history, with a total revenue figure of 67 million when it was calculated at the end of the North America leg by Billboard Boxscore.

Speaking about the achievement, Nicki Minaj stated via a now unavailable Instagram Live video on May 16, 2024:

"We made female rap history, I think as of today, with how many sold-out shows and how many shows have grossed over $2 million. So, I just want to thank everybody that’s been coming out. I never in my wildest dreams would’ve thought that this tour… "

Nicki Minaj's newest album, Pink Friday 2, was released on December 8, 2023, via Young Money, Cash Money, and Republic Records. The platinum-certified album was a major success and peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard chart, among others.