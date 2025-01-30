"Nobody grabs their cell phone" — Candace Owens mimics Selena Gomez crying as she criticizes singer for filming the ICE raids freakout video

American commentator Candace Owens recently criticized Selena Gomez for filming the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids freakout video. On January 27, 2025, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a video showcasing her emotional reaction to the mass deportation ICE raids. Gomez's father is Mexican, and she described the raids as an attack on all her people.

A video posted on her YouTube channel on January 28, 2025, showcased Owens expressing her discontent with the singer recording her reaction to the ICE raids that took place on January 26, 2025, and imitating Gomez in the process.

In the video, Candace Owens said that picturing Selena Gomez setting up for recording a video of that sort made her laugh.

"So you have a feeling coming on, imagine you in your life like something happens I don't know, you start crying hysterically. Nobody grabs their cellphone," the commentator stated.

Owens then asked her audience to think about the steps of the same, mimicking Gomez's crying reaction and proceeding to grab her phone, pretending to record a video the same way the singer did.

Dubbing Selena Gomez's video "weird", Candace Owens said that it was the moment of consciousness that was weird for her. She addressed Gomez and said that her act indicated that she wasn't sad, because when one cries and is actually upset, social media is the last thing on one's mind.

Owens stated that "it only works if you're being filmed".

"It's a little annoying that you did that"— Candace Owens addresses Selena Gomez's ICE raids reaction video

Breaking down into tears and expressing her sadness over the deportation raids in her Instagram story on January 27, 2025, Selena Gomez said:

"The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."

Gomez captioned the story "I'm sorry," with the emoji of a Mexican flag. The singer's video received a lot of backlash, which resulted in her eventually taking it down. After imitating the singer and saying that crying only works if one is being recorded, Candace Owens compared Selena Gomez's recorded crying video to Kylie Jenner's.

Expanding on her statement, the commentator mentioned stating that Kylie Jenner might not want production to see her cry but since she's a part of the show she gets recorded if she's emotional. She added that Gomez is her own producer and videographer, which made it weird for Owens to see her crying.

The commentator said:

"I think it's funny and I think it's okay for us to objectively embrace that fact that Selena Gomez crying on Instagram is funny and we have to tell them its funny in that way."

Owens concluded her bit on Gomez by adding:

"So anyway just wanted to show you that, no hard feeling, seriously, I hope you have an amazing wedding but it's a little annoying that you did that."

In her recent YouTube video, Candace Owens not only called out Selena Gomez, but also shared a curated timeline about how the problematic equation between Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni— who are currently engaged in a lawsuit— came into being.

Gomez has not yet commented on Candace Owen trolling her for her video.

