"Physically I'm 100% better, mentally I'm not" — Finesse2Tymes considers getting therapy amid ongoing weight loss journey 

Thought It Was Over rapper Finesse2Tymes recently shared a series of clips on Instagram dated May 24, 2024, wherein he is seen eating healthy, and working out. The rapper embarked on a fitness journey early this month and the recent Instagram post tracks his progress.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Finnese2Tymes mentioned that his weight loss journey has been going well and thanked his supporters for their prayers. He wrote:

"Physically im 100% better , Mentally im not , i think i need to see a therapist."

The Back End rapper also mentioned that he isn't used to paying people for advice after he expressed his thoughts of seeking therapy.

Finnesse2Tymes shares health transformation update with fans

In a now-deleted Instagram post from May 1, 2024, Finnese2Tymes shared a health update with his fans informing them that he is on a 21-day diet of exclusively consuming fruits and water.

Finesse2Tymes was seen profusely sweating in the video which garnered concern from fans in the comment section. However, multiple rap news pages reposted the rapper's health update on Instagram.

The caption of his health update mentioned that this was his fourth time starting over and he quoted that "one falls down 9 times and gets up 10 times." Sharing his insight, the rapper stated:

"I use to think money solved everthing , Until I got money , Now I’m struggling on mental,physical,spiritual journey , If u have a heart pray for me , I’m at war with myself #Artofwar."

There is no medical reason cited by the rapper for embarking on a fitness journey. Fans assume it is for personal reasons that the rapper is undergoing a health transformation.

Finesse2Tymes possibly losing child custody, feud with NBA YoungBoy details explored

On May 7, 2024, Finesse2Tymes shared on Instagram that he's emotional given that the custody of his 11-year-old son King might be allegedly taken away from him. As per Hot New Hip Hop, on March 18, 2024, King's mother called Child Protective Services on the Back End rapper wherein he claimed she was doing this for money.

In the caption, the Finesse2Tymes acknowledged his son's habit of swearing and mentioned that he'll get better alongside his child. Since then, there hasn't been any update on whether the rapper retained the custody of his son or not.

Additionally, Finesse2Tymes made headlines owing to his feud with NBA YoungBoy. According to HipHop DX, on April 10, 2024, YoungBoy shared a photo of the Gangster Vybes rapper's girlfriend Shugga on his Instagram story. Responding to the same, Finnese2Tymes offered to make a deal with NBA YoungBoy proposing $250,000 for a FaceTime with his girlfriend.

This resulted in a back and forth between the two rappers wherein the Get Even rapper mentioned YoungBoy's house arrest and claimed he was "thrown off" mentally.

NBA YoungBoy also engaged in the alleged feud but mentioned that he didn't want it to escalate any further. His responses were light-hearted and stated that he didn't want to "die about no female".

Finnesse2Tymes recently released Mixed Feelings on May 22, 2024. In an Instagram post talking about the same, the rapper mentioned that he's still trying to adjust to society and makes mistakes. He also mentioned that one mistake from his end would cost him his freedom or life.

