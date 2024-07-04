“Please know that I paid for my ticket” — Viral Chris Brown fan sets the record straight about refund misinformation

Chris Brown's disabled fan, who recently became the subject of a viral post, took to her social media to debunk any misinformation. It all began on June 30, 2024, when X user @Lushotz shared a post with photos of a woman on crutches with the R&B singer.

The user claimed the fan paid $1,111 for a meet-and-greet with Brown, who, upon seeing her, refunded the money and even gave her an extra $10,000 along with the photos. The post has since gone viral, with over 3.3 million views and over 100k likes.

Just days after she made headlines, the fan took to her social media to set the record straight and accused the poster of "exploiting (her) disability for likes."

"What I’m not okay with is strangers on the internet using my face and exploiting my disability for likes and clicks while spreading misinformation. That, we not gonna do. Just like everyone else, I support Chris as a brand and as an individual, so if you see me at a show or meet and greet, please know that I paid for my ticket. I paid to get there."

"(They) decided to create a narrative that is absolutely factless" — Chris Brown fan slams the rumor, saying it perpetuates misconceptions about disabled individuals

As stated by the fan, @Lushotz is referring to a concert in Toronto as part of Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour. Following the show, the singer offered VIP fans a meet-and-greet session, which was priced at $1,111.

The woman explained that she has been a Chris Brown fan and has gone to several of his concerts over the years, adding that they have "built a great relationship." She admitted that, owing to their history, Chris Brown has previously offered her free tickets and even upgraded her seats at some events or shows. However, she explained it did not happen often. She continued,

"Some literally saw a beautiful moment—wonderful pictures of someone with a disability standing next to a celebrity—and decided to create a narrative that is absolutely factless."

The woman elaborated that the narrative has larger implications that work against those with disabilities. She stated that it "perpetuate(s) the societal belief" that individuals who have disabilities "don’t have jobs" and "don’t function well in society." The woman added people think that "every time someone sees us, it turns into a charity case." She continued,

"This going around takes away from everything that I personally did to get there. It takes away from the hours I work. It takes away from the things that I sacrificed to work the overtime, because I wanted to treat myself."

The woman added Chris Brown knows her well enough to know that she would never ask for something like that. She quipped, "Now, Chris, if you wanna send me some money, hit my DM."

While Chris Brown has not publicly reacted to the rumors, he is to perform at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of his 11:11 tour, promoting his album of the same name. The tour opened in Detroit on June 5 and would conclude a month later in Los Angeles (August 6).

