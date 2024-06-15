WATCH: Women fight over Chris Brown's jacket after he throws it into the crowd during concert

Fans were spotted fighting for Chris Brown's jacket after he tossed it into the crowd during his 11:11 tour concert on June 12 (Wednesday) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

A video captured the moment, showing a group of girls trying to get hold of the jacket in a tug-of-war, while Brown continued performing on stage, seemingly unaware of the commotion.

Chris Brown announced his North American 11:11 tour on March 5, covering 26 cities across the continent. Pre-sale tickets went on sale the next day (March 6), while the general public could access them from March 11. As per the singer, the advanced sales through Live Nation were "sensational."

The 11:11 tour kicked off in Detroit on June 5 and is set to conclude in Los Angeles on August 6. The tour is designed to promote Chris's November 2023 album, 11:11.

Chris Brown experienced a set malfunction during his June 12 show in the ongoing 11:11 tour

Chris Brown's "Under The Influence" Europe Tour (Image via Getty)

During his June 12 show at the Prudential Center in Newark, Chris Brown faced a major set malfunction, though he was able to power through his performance despite the issue. Videos of the incident went viral on platforms like TikTok and X after his show.

Expand Tweet

The malfunction occurred when Brown was suspended mid-air while performing one of his popular hits, Under the Influence. Unexpectedly, he remained hanging in the air, and the crew struggled to bring him down on stage.

Amid frustration, the singer signaled the crew to come and rescue him from the position. The dancers below him were not able to help Chris Brown, but the Prudential Center crew rushed in to rescue the singer. They brought a ladder on stage to unhook him and bring him back on stage.

After jumping off the ladder, Chris looked visibly annoyed and frustrated. He was also recorded giving a piece of his mind to one of the crew members after the malfunction incident. However, the temporary issue did not stop the singer from continuing his show and giving fans at Newark the experience they wanted.

At the end of the concert, Brown told his audience that he was angry but did not make much of the situation. Apart from Under the Influence, Brown performed many of his other popular hits during the June 12 show, including Go Crazy, No Guidance, Loyal, She Ain’t You, Run It, and With You.

Following the June 12 show, Brown pulled off his next show at Belmont Park on Friday (June 14). He is set to perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 16.

Muni Long, Ayra Starr, and Maeta have been serving as guest stars on selected dates of the 11:11 tour. Starr and Maeta were also present in Chris Brown's June 12 and June 14 shows.