“She dodged a bullet” - Internet reacts as a Chris Brown fan reveals her engagement was called off for attending his concert

A video from Chris Brown’s Chicago concert went viral online as a fan revealed her engagement was called off because she attended his show. The R&B singer kicked off his 11:11 world tour last week.

During his June 8 show at Chicago’s United Center, a fan yelled out Brown’s name while holding a sign. The singer soon took notice and burst out laughing as he tried to read out loud what was written on it. It said:

“I called off my engagement to come see you.”

A visibly taken aback Breezy exclaimed, “That’s crazy!” but added:

“I love you, though. I appreciate it.”

A video clip of the interaction shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page showed the sign actually read:

“Engagement was called off cuz I came to see you.”

Netizens figured out the fan might not have canceled her engagement herself but it was rather done by her partner and called them out. Some called the supposed man a red flag and controlling for leaving their fiancée just because she went to see an artist perform on stage. Instagram user @danyelleisthename wrote the girl rather dodged a bullet.

Internet reacts to Breezy's fan revealing her engagement was called off for attending his concert. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Here are a few other reactions:

"Might’ve lost the love of your life but at least Chris acknowledged you", wrote @bonitabillionaire

"But let’s pause here and think… why would a man not marry a woman for going to a concert what type of controlling and insecure behavior is that…", commented @khemistrymusicpage

"I have so many questions, but she seems ecstatic so I’ma mind my business", wrote @_littlebridges_

Photos from Chris Brown's VIP meet-and-greet session went viral online over the weekend where the fans were seen striking wild and sensual poses with him. So, one user wrote the supposed partner of the fan at the Chicago concert might have canceled the engagement because she probably purchased the meet-and-greet package which her partner did not like.

"She must’ve purchased the meet & greet package 😂 the fellas don’t like those", said @ange_liah

Some had a different reaction:

"You left a guy who wanted to be your husband to pay for a glimpse of a stranger?", wrote @kutzbykelly

"all he did was smile and laughed. no pics no hugs no backstage pass. nothing . so was it worth it?", commented @caramelhunny_

Chris Brown keeps going viral for dance moves, wild meet-and-greet photos

Since Breezy embarked on his 11:11 concert tour, several moments from his shows have been making the rounds on the internet. One of the clips shows Chris Brown showing off his imposing dance moves during his Chicago show which got the crowd cheering louder.

Brown executed an impressive backflip in the air during a dance break. He twirled around and did another flip on the ground. Fans have lauded the singer for exhibiting his dance skills.

Earlier on Saturday, photos from Chris Brown's meet-and-greet session held after his Detroit show went viral on social media. In some photos, he was seen landing a kiss on the fans' cheeks as they hugged him from the side. Elsewhere, Chris Brown was seen playfully grabbing the fans' rear-ends.

Pricing for his VIP meet-and-greet session also raised some questions as it was reportedly set at $1,111. Although the "Angel Numbers" hitmaker is known for charging a whopping $1,000 for his meet-and-greets, this year, the price increased to align with the title of his 11th studio album, 11:11.