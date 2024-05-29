“BLEW me away”- America's Got Talent fans cheer second Golden Buzzer winner in season 19

America's Got Talent season 19 premiered on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Episode 1 of the reality show saw various talented individuals perform on stage in hopes of their talent taking them to the next level.

One of the contestants who appeared on the show was Richard Goodall. He sang Don't Stop Believin' by Journey and received a standing ovation from the audience. The judge, Heidi Klum praised the contestant and revealed she had the "best time" with him, before pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Viewers also commended the contestant on social media platform X(formerly Twitter) for his performance and claimed that he deserved it.

"Richard, your performance not only BLEW me away but brought me to tears! We're all rooting for you. Congrats on the golden buzzer, you deserve it. #AGT," one person wrote.

"YASSS RICHARD GOT THE 2ND GOLDEN BUZZER OF THE NIGHT!!!!! SO DESERVED AND I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM #AGT," another person wrote.

"#AGT Richard chose Journey don't stop believin' because he wanted to change career path from Custodian to a singer that allowed him to get a golden buzzer #GoldenBuzzer," a fan wrote on X.

America's Got Talent season 19 viewers further wrote that they agreed with Heidi Klum's choice:

"Tears! Cheers!! More tears !! Go Richard!! So awesome!! What a voice!!! Thank you @heidiklum for giving him that well deserved buzzer!!! So proud that you did!! Cheering!! Wow, what a voice!! And what a kind and sincere person, go Richard!! #GoldenBuzzer," a fan wrote.

"I so agree with you, Heidi. Such a deserving act for your Golden Buzzer tonight. Made me have tears in my eyes when he was so surprised. Can't wait for his next song," another fan wrote.

"Proud of Richard! You deserve this "golden buzzer." One Neve knows what will come. Take a breath and sing another favorite of yours!!" another person wrote.

Viewers of America's Got Talent season 19 apparently replayed his performance many times. They wrote:

"What a way to end the show Mr. Richard definitely desveres the golden buzzer to. @AGT making dreams come true! #AGT!" a person wrote.

"Lost count how many times I have replayed this incredible performance! I absolutely LOVE this!!!! I see an album in your near future, sir! Holy moly, you are fantastic! Thank you for this joyful experience! Love you!" another person wrote.

Richard Goodall's audition wins Golden Buzzer in America's Got Talent

During America's Got Talent season 19 episode 1, several talented contestants made it to the next round but only two acts made it to the live shows as they got Golden Buzzers.

The first one was Learnmore Jonasi, a Zimbabwe-based comedian, who was the recipient of Terry Crews' buzzer. Followed by the last act of the night, Richard Goodall, whose rendition of Don't Stop Believin' won Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer.

Ahead of his performance, Richard explained that he was not a "fancy person." He added while in conversation with Terry Crews backstage:

"I take out the trash, I wipe off the tables, I sweep the floors — I’m just having fun, and I’m trying to make people happy."

During his performance, the audience and the America's Got Talent judges got up from their seats and cheered. After a huge round of applause, the judges' feedback started and Simon Cowell called him his hero.

Simon added that the contestant's performance was 'genuinely special' and that he believed America was going to love him. Sofia called the performance fun and spectacular and said that he was "perfect to come to AGT."

Richard Goodall's performance won the viewers as they praised the contestant for taking a chance, and expressed that he deserved to be on the show.

America's Got Talent season 19 will air weekly on Tuesdays on NBC.