How many golden buzzers has host Terry Crews given on AGT? Details explored

America’s Got Talent (AGT) is currently airing season 18 and features unique and exceptional talent worldwide. The judges of the current season include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara who critique the live performances and decide on the acts proceeding to the next round.

Joining them on the show as a host is actor Terry Crews, who has been on the show since 2019. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has a net worth of $25 million.

During the NBC show, Terry and the rest of the judges have an opportunity to send one performer each straight to the live shows by awarding them the esteemed Golden Buzzer. Ever since he appeared on the show as a host, the 54-year-old has pressed the golden buzzer for eight performers.

Terry Crews has pressed the Golden Buzzer for Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy, Detroit Youth Choir, and more on AGT

1) Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy

In AGT season 18, Terry Crews used his Golden Buzzer to Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy. Chioma is an 8-year-old child who took the stage alone with a drum in his hand. He was soon joined by several other children who were also holding drums.

While the judges enjoyed their performance, Terry Crews took to the stage and said that Chioma told him backstage that it was his dream to be on AGT and get a Golden Buzzer.

"Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy, I am honored to make that dream come true," said Terry after the group's performance.

2) Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Choir appeared on AGT for the first time during season 14 and then again during America’s Got Talent: All Stars. Both times, they were backed up by Terry Crews; during the group's first time around, they left the host emotional. At the time, he said that every man and woman on this stage represents him and where he comes from.

"I remember sitting at my window in Flint, Michigan dreaming and wanting to make it and wanting to be here and they’re here," Crews added emotionally.

During their All-Stars audition, the host said that the choir director Anthony White has changed the lives of thousands of people and that the Golden Buzzer isn’t enough to repay him for what he’s done.

3) Voices of Our City Choir

In season 15, Terry Crews pressed the buzzer for the San Diego Choir, consisting of people who struggled with homelessness. Through the choir, they raised money to support their housing and care needs. The AGT host was moved by their performance and dedication, leading him to press the buzzer.

4) World Taekwondo Demonstration Team

During season 16, the group showcased street fights, acrobatics, fast-paced moves, and gravity-defying kicks. Terry Crews was so impressed by the group that he didn’t even wait for the judges to vote, he emerged from backstage and headed straight for the buzzer.

5) Avery Dixon

During season 17, the AGT host awarded Avery Dixon with the Golden Buzzer. Avery’s story about bullying touched hearts and even brought tears to the audience’s eyes. Just as the judges were about to vote, Crew emerged and stated that there was “no need to vote.”

"Avery Dixon, you touched the heart of every human being in this building right now. And I want to tell you, man, you’ve been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews, who is here, who has got your back," he told the contestant.

6) Chapel Hart

During season 17, Chapel Hart stole Terry’s heart. Their original song, You Can Have Him, Jolene, impressed the judges as well as the host. The contestants' story and performance were considered good enough for the judges and Terry to send the trio into the live competition by awarding them the group Golden Buzzer.

7) Kseniya Simonova

During The Champions installment of America’s Got Talent, which featured winners of the regional installments of the franchise, Terry Crews was impressed by the sand animation artist. He stated that he had never been more impressed by the ability to move people the way she did and pressed the buzzer.

8) Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders

In AGT Extreme, which featured some of the world’s most extreme acts and performances, Terry was impressed by the Cage Riders and gave him his Golden Buzzer.

AGT season 18 is currently airing on NBC and drops a new episode every Tuesday.