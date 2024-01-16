Who won the Golden Buzzer tonight on AGT: Fantasy League?

The AGT: Fantasy League competition entered its third night, featuring 10 all-star artists from Got Talent shows worldwide vying for a spot in the semi-finals on the AGT stage.

Terry Crews, the host, revealed the five acts selected for the semifinals by the AGT superfans audience. These acts, presented in no particular order, are Pack Drumline, Enkh-Erdene, Yu Hojin, Loren Allred, and Chapel Hart.

Fantasy League introduces a unique twist to the regular AGT show by having judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B form their dream teams. For the first time in the franchise's history, the judges select their teams from a pool of acts voted on by America and then provide mentorship throughout the competition.

Sofie Dossi's golden buzzer on the third night of Golden Buzzer tonight on AGT: Fantasy League remained the highlight of the episode.

What happened so far in AGT: Fantasy League?

A noteworthy highlight from previous weeks includes Howie using his Golden Buzzer to snatch the Ramadhani Brothers from Heidi's team. Notably, in the first week, Mel B utilized the Golden Buzzer to secure Billy & Emily England from Simon's team. The golden buzzer ensures that both acts have got a direct ticket to the finale.

Securing their spots in the semifinals through the fan vote on the first night were Kodi Lee, Kristy Sellars, Kseniya Simonova, Shadow Ace, and V. Unbeatable. Following suit on the second night, Adrian Stoica, Hurricane, Grace Good, Preacher Lawson, Sheldon Riley, and the Vardanyan Brothers earned their places through the audience vote.

Who performed on AGT: Fantasy League Night 3

Advancing to the next round on AGT: Fantasy League Night 3, we have some remarkable talents securing their spot in the competition:

Sofie Dossi, who received the coveted Golden Buzzer is headed straight to the finale. Chapel Hart showcased their unique musical talents. Enkh-Erdene captivated the audience with his powerful voice. Loren Allred delivered stunning vocal performances. Pack Drumline brought rhythmic energy to the stage. Yu Hojin enchanted the audience with masterful magic.

These talented acts are set to continue their journey on AGT: Fantasy League.

Quick recap of the 3rd Night of AGT: Fantasy League

On the third night, a diverse lineup of magicians, singers, a comedian, a clairvoyant, and a contortionist showcased their talents. The ultimate winner will claim a grand prize of $250,000, bringing both glory and bragging rights to their respective judge for guiding them to victory in AGT: Fantasy League.

Unfortunately, Fritzy Rosmerian, Geneviève Coté, Ichikawa Koikuchi, and Junior New System were eliminated from the competition. Despite their talent and efforts, they couldn't secure a spot in the next round.

Team Mel B showcased Junior New System, a dance group from AGT Season 13, earning praise from Simon for their uniqueness. Heidi admired their daring flips, while the judges were impressed by their exceptional dance skills. In Team Simon, Chapel Hart, the country singers from AGT Season 17, delivered a powerful performance.

Mel highlighted their strong desire to succeed, and Howie appreciated their song choice. Simon praised their redemption theme and resilience in the face of challenges.

In Team Howie, Fritzy Rosmerian, a 15-year-old clairvoyant from Indonesia’s Got Talent, impressed Howie with a magical performance. For Team Simon, Pack Drumline, musicians from AGT Season 17, received high praise, with Simon considering them the ones to beat.

Team Heidi showcased Enkh-Erdene, a country singer and winner of Mongolia’s Got Talent, earning accolades for his stunning tone. Sofie Dossi, a contortionist from AGT Seasons 11 and The Champions, was Heidi's Golden Buzzer, securing her spot in the finale.

Geneviève Côté, a noise maker from Canada’s Got Talent, intrigued Simon but raised questions about a full Vegas show. Yu Hojin, a magician from AGT Season 17, earned admiration for his cool and confident performance.

Ichikawa Koikuchi, a physical comedian from Britain’s Got Talent, impressed Howie with his artistry. Loren Allred, a singer from Britain’s Got Talent, wowed the judges with a spectacular performance, showcasing her extraordinary talent.

Catch America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, also available the next day on Peacock.