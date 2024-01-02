AGT: Fantasy League- Teams, schedule, format, and more

The latest iteration of America's Got Talent (AGT), AGT: Fantasy League recently became the talk of the town. The show includes 40 contestants, who have all previously been part of the Got Talent universe.

The show features Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Terry Crews, and also marks the return of Mel B as a judge. The new series' format has changed and it witnesses the judges leading their own dream teams as they compete against each other.

AGT: Fantasy League introduces a range of changes to the traditional format

The most obvious change that has been made with respect to AGT: Fantasy League is the fact that the series has increased the stakes, not just for the participants, but also the judges. This time around, instead of just crowning the contestants as winners, their mentors/judges will also be honored. The winning judge will be crowned as the first-ever AGT: Fantasy League champion, while the contestant will take home a $250,000 cash prize.

All the judges on the show, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel will assemble their own teams of 10 acts each, who they will choose from the top 40 acts announced in November.

Apart from this, a range of other changes have also been introduced. The Golden Buzzer, in other AGT seasons, was effectively used to select specific acts for the final stages of the competition. However, this time around, the Golden Buzzers will allow judges to steal contestants from one another. This means that they will be able to recruit a performer and add them to their roster by using the Golden Buzzer.

Schedule

The show has also been divided into a total of eight 2-hour episodes, instead of the traditional 1 or 2-hour episodes. This includes the auditions, semi-finals, and finals.

Episode 1, which included the auditions, aired on January 1. The auction will continue on January 8 and 15, with the final round set to air on January 22, 2024. This will be followed by the semi-finals, which will air on January 29 and February 5. Finally, the finale will release in two parts, on February 12 and February 19.

Hence, the entire series will last slightly less than 50 days, making for a jam-packed schedule that is bound to excite fans. Viewers will also be able to vote at each stage of the competition.

Teams as per the January 1 episode

Some contestants have already been picked by judges and five of them have already qualified for the semi-final stage of the competition.

As per the episode release on January 1, the judges' teams include:

Heidi's Dream Team:

Hans

Howie's Dream Team:

Kristy Sellars Kseniya Simonova Shadow Ace V. Unbeatable

Mel B's Dream Team:

Billy & Emily Jon Dorenbos Maria Seiren Tape Face

Simon's Dream Team:

Kodi Lee

Furthermore, out of the above acts, the following have already qualified for the semi-finals:

Kristy Sellars

Kodi Lee

Shadow Ace

V. Unbeatable

Kseniya Simonova

The upcoming episodes will give fans more clarity on the entire roster. It is also important to note that the teams are subject to change.

New episodes of AGT: Fantasy League will be released at 8 pm ET on NBC every Monday.