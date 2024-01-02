"He can't sing, he can't dance": Simon Cowell gets into back-and-forth with AGT: Fantasy League contestant

NBC's acclaimed America’s Got Talent (AGT) series has seen a wide range of performers and talented artists take the stage since the series first aired in 2006. In addition to a range of talent, the series also occasionally features hilarious moments between contestants and judges.

Fans recently witnessed a back-and-forth between judge Simon Cowell and Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, on NBC's latest iteration of the show, namely the AGT: Fantasy League. The exchange between the duo took place after the contestant's first performance on Heidi's team as Simon said:

“If I’m being honest with you, he can’t sing, he can’t dance.”

Simon Cowell's argument with Hans on AGT: Fantasy League

Hans, who first featured on season 13 of the hit show, was hailed by fans for being one of the most charismatic acts of the episode. He performed a solo rendition of Elton John’s The B*tch is Back, and announced, "I'm back."

Cowell did not seem to be impressed with his performance and commented that it was not his "cup of tea." Following the judge's critique, Hans said:

"I know you love it Simon, from one b*tch to another."

Cowell then remarked that Hans "can't sing and he can't dance," after which, the contestant said:

"If I can’t sing and I can’t dance, then when am I taking over your job babe?"

The judge, who is also the executive producer of the show, was left stunned. He later claimed jokingly that Hans would not be joining them for the rest of the series.

How is AGT: Fantasy League different from other America's Got Talent shows?

The latest iteration of the long-running AGT series features a range of changes.

The show sees the judges engaging in a Fantasy Draft, in which they each put together teams of 10, who they choose from the 40 finalists. This means that apart from the contestants being pitted against each other, the judges and their teams are also competing in this iteration of the show.

While the winning act will receive a total of $250k as a cash prize, the winning judge will be crowned as the first-ever champion of the Fantasy League series.

Taking inspiration from a range of fantasy sports games online, the show also introduces other changes. While the Golden Buzzer has been featured in earlier editions of the series, its purpose has changed in Fantasy League. While it was earlier used to send performers straight to the final stages of the competition, it is now being used as a poaching mechanism.

Judges who use the Golden Buzzer can effectively steal a contestant from another judge's team. This, along with various other minor format-related changes, has grabbed the attention of fans and added a layer of excitement to the show. Perhaps the only other difference is that each episode of AGT: Fantasy League will be two hours long.

New episodes of AGT: Fantasy League will release on NBC every Monday at 8 pm ET. The finale of the show will air on February 19.