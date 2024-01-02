Who won the Golden Buzzer tonight on AGT Fantasy League?

AGT Fantasy League, America's Got Talent's spin-off, aired its first episode on Monday, January 1, 2024. In the latest show, the judges will compete against one another to be able to brag about their "Dream Team." Fan favorites and former contestants will return to compete for the prize. However, this time, the judges will act as mentors as they pick who they want on their team and ultimately lead one of them to the grand prize of $250,000.

In the season premiere, 10 acts took the stage and were divided into the judges' teams. While some of the acts advanced to the semifinals, one received the season's first Golden Buzzer by Mel B.

She granted the buzzer to Simon Cowell's Billy and Emily England and stole them from his team. While the golden buzzer recipients are set to compete in the finale, others who passed include Kodi Lee, Kristy Sellars, Kseniya Simonova, Shadow Ace, and V. Unbeatable.

Billy and Emily England from AGT Fantasy League previously competed in Britain's Got Talent season 9

The siblings who skated with danger, quite literally as they are described as "Brother and Sister Danger Skaters," were the 7th act of AGT Fantasy League's premiere episode.

In the current competition, they're a part of Simon's Dream Team, but fans may recall them from other seasons of the show. The duo has previously competed in numerous AGT shows, including Britain's Got Talent during season 9, AGT: Champions season 1, and America's Got Talent season 12.

As part of their performance in the premiere episode, the contestants noted ahead of their performance that they were nervous because they were "putting a lot" on the line. Their act began with the two dancing while skating, and the tricks quickly followed.

Billy lifted his sister by her feet as he spun her around, which left the audience and the mentors stunned. But that wasn't the end of their performance, as production soon handed them knives and placed balloons around the stage. As Emily tied a knife to her skate, a crew member lit the knife on fire as Billy took his shirt off.

"There are flaming knives on the stage," Terry Crews exclaimed.

Billy continued to spin the AGT Fantasy League contestant around as she burst the balloons with the flaming knives. Their performance earned them a standing ovation from the mentors and the audience.

Simon said their performance was what the AGT show is about, while Howie Mandel noted how lucky they felt to witness the performance. He called their AGT Fantasy League performance one of the most dangerous and exciting ones in the history of the NBC show.

Mel B noted that it was "spectacular" and asked Simon whether he liked the act. She then pressed the Golden Buzzer and stole the performers from his team.

"I actually feel dumped," Simon said.

AGT Fantasy League will return next week with a brand new episode on NBC.